from the Tesla-"Autopilot"-is-"Level-2" dept.
Countries agree regulations for automated driving
More than 50 countries, including Japan, South Korea and the EU member states, have agreed common regulations for vehicles that can take over some driving functions, including having a mandatory black box, the UN announced Thursday.
The binding rules on Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS) will come into force in January 2021.
The measures were adopted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations, which brings together 53 countries, not just in Europe but also in Africa and Asia.
"This is the first binding international regulation on so-called 'Level 3' vehicle automation," UNECE said in a statement.
"The new regulation therefore marks an important step towards the wider deployment of automated vehicles to help realise a vision of safer, more sustainable mobility for all."
[...] The United States is not part of the forum but its car manufacturers would have to follow the new regulations in order to sell Level 3 vehicles in Japan, for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 26, @08:22AM
A maximum speed of 60km/h in combination with physical separation of opposing directions … that's not a lot of road we're talking about, is it?
Speaking from personal experience (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary) it's a few tens of kilometres in the big cities, lot's of that on ring(-like) roads. But no normal town roads or highways.
Living in such a city myself, roads covered by this agreement make up 20% of my daily commute halfway through town - and which is worse: they're not even consecutive. If I can use the new system only for relaxing 3 minutes at a time, reverting back to fully-alert Level2 for the rest, it's not really worth the additional Level3-money, IMHO.
That being said, I do applaud the fact that a surprisingly large number of countries did get their act together on this!
We're not there yet, by far, but it's the valiant first step that has been missing for so long, in that area. And now that we have established that it's doable, other countries can follow and the actual numbers can be adjusted, over the years.