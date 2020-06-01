Stories
SpaceX Starlink and Rideshare Launch Friday 2020-06-26 @ 2018 UTC (1618 EDT) [Updated]

posted by Fnord666 on Friday June 26, @02:33PM
martyb writes:

According to the launch schedule at Spaceflight Now, SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites today along with two rideshare satellites for BlackSky Global:

Launch time: 2018 GMT (4:18 p.m. EDT)
Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the tenth batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, a mission designated Starlink 9. Two Earth observation microsatellites for BlackSky Global, a Seattle-based company, will launch as rideshare payloads on this mission.

This Starlink launch has been twice-postponed because of weather.

Planning ahead, SpaceX is scheduled to launch the third U.S. Air Force third-generation GPS satellite on Tuesday, June 30th. That launch window is 1955-2010 GMT (3:55-4:10 p.m. EDT).

[20200626_154830 UTC Update:]
The launch is to be live-streamed on YouTube; launch coverage usually begins 15 minutes before launch.

