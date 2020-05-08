from the taking-care-of-employees dept.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/06/tesla-factory-workers-who-stayed-home-due-to-covid-fears-face-termination:
Two workers, Carlos Gabriel and Jessica Naro, say that they received termination notices from Tesla last week after taking unpaid time off in an effort to avoid the coronavirus. The San Jose Mercury News first reported Gabriel's termination notice last week.
Both workers say that they were contacted this week by Tesla's HR department. Naro was given the opportunity to come back to work if she committed to a return date. She declined because her 6-year-old son has a health condition that puts him at heightened risk.
Gabriel ended his call after the Tesla rep refused to allow him to record it. He hasn't heard back since and believes he is no longer on Tesla's payroll
[...] "If you feel uncomfortable coming back to work at this time, please do not feel obligated to do so," Musk told employees in a May email prior to Tesla re-opening its factory.
[...] In its termination email, which Gabriel shared with the Mercury News, Tesla cited Gabriel's failure to respond to emails and voicemails inquiring when Gabriel would return to work. Gabriel said he didn't feel a need to respond because he had been told he could stay home if he felt unsafe. Gabriel and Naro told The Washington Post that they had both been in regular contact with their managers prior to the termination notices.
Tesla didn't respond to a Thursday email seeking comment for this story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @01:41AM (1 child)
SJW: Hey Anonymous Coward
AC: wot?
SJW: u r racist
AC: and?
SJW: I topple your statue
AC: and?
SJW: I kneel on my knee
AC: and?
SJW: That's all I got ok bye
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @02:58AM
Yet strangely able to make you nutters fling poo and shriek like you never learned bipedal locomotion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @01:36AM
This is America.
Are you a Bezzo? No?
Maybe a Buffet? No?
Gates? No?
Then why the fuck are you complaining?
(Score: 2) by mr_bad_influence on Saturday June 27, @01:39AM (3 children)
The Mrs is being pressured to go back to work at the university and I am seriously high risk if I contract corona virus. It looks like it's going to come down to - choose: your job or your husband.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @02:09AM (1 child)
Why?
Why have you fallen for the propaganda? What is in it for you? You are willing to tear your family in two over the fears others have given you? Be a man. Do your job. Take care of your family.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @02:18AM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday June 27, @02:36AM
Here's hoping you two have the flexibility to make this choice for yourselves [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by tizan on Saturday June 27, @02:12AM (1 child)
US has deep resources...we can keep people well and then look at the productivity in the future.
1) make money now and kill people
2) go into debt and don't kill people and try to recover later economically
guess what they are doing ?
US based companies has a big advantage over other countries the debt in in US dollars...you take a lot of debt and the country economy crashes then your debt is still the same..in many other countries the debt companies and country take is in US dollars and the country economy tanks and the amount you owe or produce in that country economy in the future you cannot pay that debt in dollars.
Big tech companies are getting 0% interest loan effectively from the feds....apart from their hubris of showing they are making profit ....they are killing people for nothing ...as compared to agriculture or other food industries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @02:14AM
Listen. I have no idea what you're saying, but if you're saying that the U.S. Government is subsidizing corporate businesses like the Chinese, then you're wrong!