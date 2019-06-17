from the what-did-you-say? dept.
Quantum Entanglement Demonstrated Aboard Orbiting CubeSat:
In a critical step toward creating a global quantum communications network, researchers have generated and detected quantum entanglement onboard a CubeSat nanosatellite weighing less than 2.6 kilograms and orbiting the Earth.
[...] The researchers incorporated their new instrument into SpooQy-1, a CubeSat that was deployed into orbit from the International Space Station on 17 June 2019. The instrument successfully generated entangled photon-pairs over temperatures from 16 °C to 21.5 °C.
"This demonstration showed that miniaturized entanglement technology can work well while consuming little power," said Villar. "This is an important step toward a cost-effective approach to the deployment of satellite constellations that can serve global quantum networks." The project was funded by Singapore's National Research Foundation.
Journal Reference:
Aitor Villar, Alexander Lohrmann, Xueliang Bai, et al. Entanglement demonstration on board a nano-satellite [open], Optica (DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.387306)
