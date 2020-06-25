A California sex addict is suing the video streaming platform Twitch for $25 million after claiming the site's overabundance of "scantily clad gamers" have caused him to injure his penis, according to the lawsuit.

In the legal document filed at a Santa Clara County court on June 15, San Francisco's Erik Estavillo claimed the Amazon subsidiary had "subjected him to overly suggestive and sexual content from various female streamers."

To cure the "Twitch" in his pants, the self-proclaimed sex addict reportedly resorted to using a Fleshlight to masturbate while watching the salacious gamers, which resulted in him "chaffing" his penis every day.

The plaintiff's randy pastime was "extremely painful" and caused him redness and mild infections that forced him to use "Neosporin on his tip to prevent necrosis," per the 56-page document.

Estavillo alleges in the transcript he even once ejaculated on his PC monitor, which caused his gaming system to short-circuit and resulted in a fire that temporarily caused his apartment to black out.

In response to The Post's request for comment on the allegations, a Twitch spokesman simply stated, "These claims are frivolous and have absolutely no merit".