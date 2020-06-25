Stories
Sex Addict Claims Hot Female Gamers Caused Him to Injure His Penis

Saturday June 27, @10:20PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for GrandFireWizard:

Sex addict claims hot female gamers caused him to injure his penis:

A California sex addict is suing the video streaming platform Twitch for $25 million after claiming the site's overabundance of "scantily clad gamers" have caused him to injure his penis, according to the lawsuit.

In the legal document filed at a Santa Clara County court on June 15, San Francisco's Erik Estavillo claimed the Amazon subsidiary had "subjected him to overly suggestive and sexual content from various female streamers."

To cure the "Twitch" in his pants, the self-proclaimed sex addict reportedly resorted to using a Fleshlight to masturbate while watching the salacious gamers, which resulted in him "chaffing" his penis every day.

The plaintiff's randy pastime was "extremely painful" and caused him redness and mild infections that forced him to use "Neosporin on his tip to prevent necrosis," per the 56-page document.

Estavillo alleges in the transcript he even once ejaculated on his PC monitor, which caused his gaming system to short-circuit and resulted in a fire that temporarily caused his apartment to black out.

In response to The Post's request for comment on the allegations, a Twitch spokesman simply stated, "These claims are frivolous and have absolutely no merit".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:26PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:26PM (#1013427)

    I hope the legal system provides him with proper recourse for the injustice he suffered.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:33PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:33PM (#1013434)

      Personal responsibility? Nope, its the fault of that evil website and the intertubes. Calicraphead should also sue: all the equipment makers of components for his computer rig (screen, keyboard, mouse, laptop/desktop, hard disk), his ISP, the company that made the router, the electricity supplier, makers of his chair, desk, etc etc for aiding and abetting him getting into this situation. His own choice and lack of self control don't come into it, right?

    • (Score: 1) by Catalyst on Saturday June 27, @10:40PM

      by Catalyst (7542) on Saturday June 27, @10:40PM (#1013444)

      If he has to wear glasses to see the screen well, I guess he can sue the optometrist for allowing him to see better and more readily injure his penis also...

    by Rupert Pupnick (7277) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 27, @10:32PM (#1013433) Journal

    It’ll never stand up in court.

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 27, @10:37PM (#1013439) Journal

    We're all pulling for him.

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday June 27, @10:40PM (#1013442) Journal

    Apparently, the gaming content oftentimes draws less views than the "Just Chatting" section of the site. Unless a big game is released.

    Estavillo is a serial plaintiff or whatever you want to call it.

    Erik 'Pro Plaintiff' Estavillo assures us he won't sue anyone else, giving half his money 'to God' [update] [engadget.com] (December 1, 2009)

    Erik Estavillo has been given a handful of nicknames by the press recently – he listed "Professional/PSN Plaintiff," "The Serial Suer" and a few others when he spoke with Joystiq this morning. He assured us though, time and time again, "That WoW lawsuit, that's my final lawsuit. So people know, I'm not suing any more companies." In case you missed it, Estavillo is currently engaged in four separate lawsuits – one with Microsoft, one with Nintendo, one with Sony (in both Federal and State court), and one with Activision Blizzard. "One lawsuit for each major console maker and one for the PC, so four total," he clarified to us.

    Aside from seeking money (anywhere from as low as $180 to $1 million, depending on the case), we asked Estavillo what his intentions were behind launching the multiple lawsuits. "What I wanted to do was exploit the weakness of each console and show that they're not impervious to flaws ... each console has a flaw and they should fix it," he said. During the interview as well as in some of his court filings, Estavillo claimed to be suffering from a variety of psychological maladies, and has repeatedly stated that he uses online gaming as his primary form of communication. "I told this other interviewer and it's true – I actually have no friends. I rely on online gameplay for socialization."

    The events described in the lawsuit may have happened, but it obviously won't go anywhere.

    Maybe he ran for Congress in California? [ballotpedia.org] Can't verify right now.

    • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday June 27, @10:44PM

      by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 27, @10:44PM (#1013448) Journal

      when he spoke with Joystiq this morning

      Seriously? He interviewed with Joystiq?

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:44PM (#1013447)

    That's absolute disgrace. Where are these sexy gamer girls at?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:48PM (#1013450)

      Twitch.tv

      Follow the cleavage and you good.

    by looorg (578) on Saturday June 27, @10:50PM (#1013452)

    ... once ejaculated on his PC monitor, which caused his gaming system to short-circuit

    How? On the monitor, on the screen? Or did he filled with rage and lust rip the case off and blew it onto the circuit board? Same with the game console then?

(1)