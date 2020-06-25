Sex addict claims hot female gamers caused him to injure his penis:
A California sex addict is suing the video streaming platform Twitch for $25 million after claiming the site's overabundance of "scantily clad gamers" have caused him to injure his penis, according to the lawsuit.
In the legal document filed at a Santa Clara County court on June 15, San Francisco's Erik Estavillo claimed the Amazon subsidiary had "subjected him to overly suggestive and sexual content from various female streamers."
To cure the "Twitch" in his pants, the self-proclaimed sex addict reportedly resorted to using a Fleshlight to masturbate while watching the salacious gamers, which resulted in him "chaffing" his penis every day.
The plaintiff's randy pastime was "extremely painful" and caused him redness and mild infections that forced him to use "Neosporin on his tip to prevent necrosis," per the 56-page document.
Estavillo alleges in the transcript he even once ejaculated on his PC monitor, which caused his gaming system to short-circuit and resulted in a fire that temporarily caused his apartment to black out.
In response to The Post's request for comment on the allegations, a Twitch spokesman simply stated, "These claims are frivolous and have absolutely no merit".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:26PM (2 children)
I hope the legal system provides him with proper recourse for the injustice he suffered.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:33PM
Personal responsibility? Nope, its the fault of that evil website and the intertubes. Calicraphead should also sue: all the equipment makers of components for his computer rig (screen, keyboard, mouse, laptop/desktop, hard disk), his ISP, the company that made the router, the electricity supplier, makers of his chair, desk, etc etc for aiding and abetting him getting into this situation. His own choice and lack of self control don't come into it, right?
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Saturday June 27, @10:40PM
If he has to wear glasses to see the screen well, I guess he can sue the optometrist for allowing him to see better and more readily injure his penis also...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rupert Pupnick on Saturday June 27, @10:32PM
It’ll never stand up in court.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday June 27, @10:37PM
We're all pulling for him.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 27, @10:40PM (1 child)
Apparently, the gaming content oftentimes draws less views than the "Just Chatting" section of the site. Unless a big game is released.
Estavillo is a serial plaintiff or whatever you want to call it.
Erik 'Pro Plaintiff' Estavillo assures us he won't sue anyone else, giving half his money 'to God' [update] [engadget.com] (December 1, 2009)
The events described in the lawsuit may have happened, but it obviously won't go anywhere.
Maybe he ran for Congress in California? [ballotpedia.org] Can't verify right now.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday June 27, @10:44PM
Seriously? He interviewed with Joystiq?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:44PM (1 child)
That's absolute disgrace. Where are these sexy gamer girls at?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 27, @10:48PM
Twitch.tv
Follow the cleavage and you good.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday June 27, @10:50PM
How? On the monitor, on the screen? Or did he filled with rage and lust rip the case off and blew it onto the circuit board? Same with the game console then?