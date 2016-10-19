from the lost-in-space dept.
Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk:
A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror on his sleeve as soon as he emerged from the International Space Station for battery work.
Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror quickly floated away. The lost item posed no risk to either the spacewalk or the station, according to NASA.
While millions of pieces of space debris orbit Earth, more than 20,000 items including old rocket parts and busted satellites are big enough to be tracked in order to safeguard the space station and working satellites.
Spacewalking astronauts wear a wrist mirror on each sleeve to get better views while working. The mirror is just 5-by-3 inches (7-by-12 centimeters), and together with its band has a mass of barely one-tenth of a pound (50 grams).
The mirror came loose in darkness. Cassidy inspected his spacesuit sleeve later in sunlight but didn't see any clues that might explain how the mirror came off.
The rest of the six-hour spacewalk went swimmingly.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @12:11AM (2 children)
Had to look at a mirror, while space walking for buddha sakes.
Fucking millenials, so vain, cosmetic cosmonauts.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday June 29, @12:22AM (1 child)
You need good situational awareness on a spacewalk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @12:56AM
If it's all about keeping that Space Junk in check, tighter shorts should do the trick.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @12:17AM
Losing a mirror in space will put a 30 day hex on mankind, because astronomers might look in the sky and see the back of the mirror which would show humanity's future backwards.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 29, @12:20AM (1 child)
How much is a space mirror then? 100k? 1M?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 29, @12:25AM
4.494×10^15 joules
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @12:31AM (1 child)
Why isn't there mention of the tens of thousands of pieces of space junk that SpaceX and others want to launch over the next decade?
(Score: 2) by NickM on Monday June 29, @12:36AM
