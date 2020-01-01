from the out-with-the-old,-in-with-the-new dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
This morning at The Perl Conference in the Cloud, Sawyer X announced that Perl has a new plan moving forward. Work on Perl 7 is already underway, but it's not going to be a huge change in code or syntax. It's Perl 5 with modern defaults and it sets the stage for bigger changes later. My latest book Preparing for Perl 7 goes into much more detail.
Perl 7.0 is going to be v5.32 but with different, saner, more modern defaults. You won't have to enable most of the things you are already doing because they are enabled for you. The major version jump sets the boundary between how we have been doing things and what we can do in the future.
Remember, Perl was the "Do what I mean" language where the defaults were probably what you wanted to do. In Perl 4 and the early days of Perl 5, that was easy. But, it's been a couple of decades and the world is more complicated now. We kept adding pragmas, but with Perl's commitment to backward compatibility, we can't change the default settings. Now we're back to the old days of C where we have to include lots of boilerplate before we start doing something:
[...]
This is slightly better with v5.12 and later because we get strict for free by using setting a minimum version:
[...]
Perl 7 is a chance to make some of these the default even without specifying the version. Perl 5 still has Perl 5's extreme backward compatibility behavior, but Perl 7 gets modern practice with minimal historical baggage.
Source: https://www.perl.com/article/announcing-perl-7/
(Score: 3, Disagree) by coolgopher on Monday June 29, @08:49AM (1 child)
So this is their admission that they took a bad step with Perl 6 then?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @09:22AM
Perl 6 had too many breaking changes from 5, that they decided to treat it like its own language and added even more changes people thought were long overdue. Hence they changed the name of what used to be 6 to "Raku." They are also skipping this version to 7 to skip the issue of people running into old and inaccurate information about this new version. They are still pushing both branches forward on their respective roadmaps.
This is also what some people said Python should have done as well. Since you are already breaking things, change everything that you wished you could change but didn't due to backwards compatibility. Then rename this new language to something related, like anaconda, viper, or DropboxLang and start clean. It not admitting either was a mistake but that they are different and you let each go their own way based on who cares enough to invest the time. Either they survive or they don't. The real interesting suggestion is the dual (or duel, depending on your POV) interpreter suggestion, but that has never really taken off in any language.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday June 29, @09:33AM (1 child)
As long as the two are the same, then that motto is fine. The moment they're different, it's not.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @09:52AM
That's when you fall back on the other motto: TIMTOWTDI.