How hackers extorted $1.14m from a US university:
A leading medical-research institution working on a cure for Covid-19 has admitted it paid hackers a $1.14m (£910,000) ransom after a covert negotiation witnessed by BBC News.
The Netwalker criminal gang attacked University of California San Francisco (UCSF) on 1 June.
IT staff unplugged computers in a race to stop the malware spreading.
And an anonymous tip-off enabled BBC News to follow the ransom negotiations in a live chat on the dark web.
[...] At first glance, its dark-web homepage looks like a standard customer-service website, with a frequently asked questions (FAQ) tab, an offer of a "free" sample of its software and a live-chat option.
But there is also a countdown timer ticking down to a time when the hackers either double the price of their ransom, or delete the data they have scrambled with malware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @11:51PM
UCSF is the premier medical reseearch institute in America. Across the bay is UC Berkeley, the home of computer wizardry, Bill Joy and other clowns of its ilk.
They got screwed sideway by some two-bit cocksucker "hackers". You know why?
The fucking millenials.