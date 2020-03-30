from the Quibi-Quibbles dept.
From The Guardian:
Nearly three months ago, in early April, the $1.75bn content experiment known as Quibi lurched from its rocky, much-maligned promotional campaign into full-scale launch. The service offered a tsunami of celebrity-fronted shows segmented into "quick bites" (hence, "qui-bi") of 10 minutes or less – a Joe Jonas talk show, a documentary on LeBron James's I Promise school, a movie with Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner surviving a plane crash, all straight to your phone. At the time, many of us wondered if Quibi could deliver on its central promise – to refashion the style of streaming into "snackable" bites – or if, teetering under the weight of its massive funding and true who's who of talent as the world shut down, it would become shorthand for an expensive mistake.
The service, the brainchild of the DreamWorks Animation cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg and the former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman – two billionaires deeply entrenched in Hollywood and Silicon Valley establishment – was "either going to be a huge home run or a massive swing and a miss," Michael Goodman, a media analyst with Strategy Analytics, told the Guardian. Given a string of bad news since its 6 April launch – missed targets, executive departures, Katzenberg singularly blaming the pandemic – and the sunset of its 90-day free trial with millions fewer subscribers than anticipated, the scales seemed decidedly tipped toward swing and miss. But while it's too soon to declare the end of Quibi, it's still worth asking: is the promise of the quick bite already over? And what went so wrong?
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Fox is reportedly eyeing Tubi. [Editor's Note: Tubi is a streaming service.]
Tubi is available in the US, Canada and Australia on Android and iOS, as well as on devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Roku and Apple TV. Content is also viewable at www.tubi.tv. The company plans to launch in more areas including the UK and Mexico in the coming year.
[...] As more streaming services such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus launch to compete with the likes of Netflix, several companies are also looking to free, ad-supported platforms aimed at customers who might not be willing to dish out more money for an ever-growing list of paid offerings.
Last year, it was reported that Walmart could be thinking of selling Vudu, a service that lets customers rent or purchase individual shows or movies. Vudu also launched a free, ad-supported service in 2016.
Walmart reportedly purchased Vudu for around $100 million in 2010, and says the service is installed on more than 100 million devices in the US. It's not clear if there will be a deal between NBCUniversal and Vudu, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. A Walmart representative declined to comment, but said the company is "constantly having conversations with partners."
For months, Quibi, the phone-based streaming service that launched Monday, has been getting roasted by the small group of people whose professions require them to know about the existence of Quibi. The gist of the jokes has been that Quibi sounds like a 30 Rock fiction come to life. The brainchild of billionaire boomers Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, it's predicated on the idea that no one can pay attention any more, so if anything is going to lure the scattered, cellphone-obsessed youth away from the free and varied YouTube content with which they seem generally satisfied, it's high production values that you can't really see on a cellphone and the imprimatur of celebrities grandparents have heard of. Quibi has gone on a buying spree for every famous person in Hollywood's leftover ideas, which have been turned into "quick bites" of six to 10 minutes apiece. The company has already raised $1.75 billion dollars, on the strength of that idea and a slate that includes a reality show called Murder House Flip.
As someone who has not been above a Quibi joke herself, I am disappointed to report that Quibi is neither a glorious embarrassment nor a surprising triumph. It is, instead, expensively competent. The dozens of star-studded series it debuts with are, in general, solid and professional, and tend toward uplifting but brief documentaries I could totally imagine spacing out to in a waiting room. (The fact that almost no one on the planet Earth is spacing out in a waiting room right now is another Quibi punchline.) The implicit assumption of Quibi is that no one has any time anymore, even, say, for a 22-minute sitcom. And yet it is arriving at a moment when a majority of Americans have more time than they had weeks ago—if also, perhaps, even more shredded attention spans.
Quibi review – shortform sub-Netflix shows aren't long for this world
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @03:58AM (1 child)
One, I literally didn't know this existed. No one I know has been talking about it, IRL or online.
Two, that kind of short-form entertainment on your phone exists. It's called Youtube.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @04:05AM
It's the boomer train wreck of the Streaming Wars [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @04:00AM (3 children)
Seeing Meg Whitman fail does put a smile on my face. Although there is still more cash to burn.
You know your entertainment/platform sucks when it fails even during stay-at-home orders. Also, bite-sized celebrity "content" might have worked back when the unholy Quibi was first conceived, but celebrity culture and the rich in general are not in favor right now.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/30/arts/virus-celebrities.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/may/02/theres-a-sense-that-celebrities-are-irrelevant-has-coronavirus-shattered-our-fame-obsession [theguardian.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/31/the-coronavirus-crisis-has-exposed-the-ugly-truth-about-celebrity-culture-and-capitalism [theguardian.com]
https://www.fastcompany.com/90503014/covid-19-has-changed-celebrity-culture-and-it-may-never-go-back-to-normal [fastcompany.com]
https://news.miami.edu/stories/2020/05/covid-19-changes-celebrity-culture.html [miami.edu]
The technical issues are just the icing on the cake. Millennials will just get their poisoned bites on YouTube, for free.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 30, @04:25AM (1 child)
Ahh, one of the classic American success stories of humble beginnings, hard work, and being a successful family man all thrown out the window so Bron could sell his soul to the Jews and embrace a life of being a Gucci-clad, rhinestone-studded, Hollywood Uncle Tom.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @04:28AM
Space Jam: A New Legacy hype.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday June 30, @04:29AM
Thanks for the links. The first several I read started off panning celebrity culture and how the coronavirus has exposed how shallow and irrelevant it is, only to finish by praising it and predicting it'll be back after the pandemic is over. In other words they start off by pandering to regular people to get them to read their stupid articles, then go right back to pandering to celebrities and the entertainment industry because regular people are...icky. And boring.
Once upon a time actors and performers were considered very uncouth, very low class and irrelevant. It would do us all good to return to that sort of perspective for a good, long while. Let's have our amazing scientists, engineers, mathematicians, doctors, and adventurers go back to being our heroes like they were in the 50's. Let's have our kids come of age dreaming about how they can get the space elevator built, colonize Mars, and mine the asteroid belt.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday June 30, @04:11AM (1 child)
Where to start with this venture? First, they want to move everybody to short-form entertainment, "quick bites," in a time when Amazon Prime and Netflix have conditioned everyone to expect shows that have major story arcs that they can binge through for hours, commercial free. It's easy to notice that a lot of reality-show offerings that have turned up on Netflix don't stick around long, because they were produced for cable channels that expect viewers to be endlessly channel-surfing to escape the relentless commercial breaks, so they lard so many in-show recaps that almost nothing happens from beginning to end; that's maddening to suffer through when you're on Netflix, expecting real plot development, etc. in the time you've allotted to watching. In other words, it's a format mis-match.
Second, celebrity culture has been sliding off a cliff for a decade now. There are several reasons. Social media has overexposed the celebrities, such that the mystery and allure have been stripped away. Most of them are really not that smart or interesting, so when regular people pick up on that and wonder why in the hell those people have so much more money than they do anyway, it breeds resentment. Also thanks to social media many of the celebrities have taken to being ultra political and being vocal about it, which might get them pats on the back from their intimates or other celebrities, but winds up alienating a huge portion of their fans among the general public. (It's not necessarily about liberal vs. conservative, either, because now they're trying to cancel people like JK Rowling, FFS) Finally, thanks to platforms like YouTube there are a lot more DIY "celebrities" now who have gotten that way because they have actual skills or marketing acumen. In other words, the secret sauce of building a fan base has become known.
Consequently, thinking that "quick bites" of content sold by (no longer relevant or awe-inspiring) celebrities is gonna be a hit sounds like a dubious project pushed by groups of people who are completely out of touch with where the culture is now.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @04:25AM
They have a purpose: background noise. You just turn on Bob Ross, Gordon Ramsay, or Floor Is Lava when you don't care what's on. Netflix is producing some reality TV content now (and why not since it's cheap) and can alter the format as needed.
YouTube crushed Quibi without it or anyone noticing. Even YouTube's paid service (20 million paying subscribers?) is crushing Quibi.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday June 30, @04:26AM
... made me go wait, what?!
That makes no sense....
That whole idea seems somewhere between stupid and insane....
It seems so obvious that there is no way that could ever work, but whatever....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @04:27AM
Who??? Never heard of either of 'em.
Chinese Tik Tok seems to have cornered the 10 minute stream market.