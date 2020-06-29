from the we-don't-need-no-stinkin'-degree dept.
New Executive Order Fights Credential Inflation In The Federal Workforce:
On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to fill job vacancies based on merit, rather than require a minimum level of education for candidates seeking open positions. The order rightly recognizes that a job candidate with several years of relevant experience may be just as qualified, if not more so, than one who has collected a stack of advanced degrees.
"Employers adopting skills- and competency-based hiring recognize that an overreliance on college degrees excludes capable candidates and undermines labor-market efficiencies," the order reads. "Currently, for most Federal jobs, traditional education — high school, college, or graduate-level — rather than experiential learning is either an absolute requirement or the only path to consideration for candidates without many years of experience."
The order still allows federal agencies to prescribe minimum educational requirements for job candidates if the degree is legally required by the state or local government where the federal employee will be working. Additionally, they may consider a candidate's education if the degree "directly reflects the competencies necessary" to do the job.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @12:38PM (4 children)
Most hiring managers these day refuse to even look at resumes if they are not decorated with certifications. It doesn't matter if you already have 9000 years experience in something or can sit down and quickly learn the system, they want those pretty certs. Even when the certification is not technically or legally required to to the job. The problem is, who has time or money these days to get these expensive certifications? So at the end of the day, the experienced person who knows what they are doing and can change the world, winds up working at Wal-Mart while some drooling half-assed Indian with fake certifications gets the job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @01:07PM
Did you know Einstein's major papers were published while he was working at a patent office as a low grade inspector? No university was willing to take him on board.
People who are going to change the world will change the world in spite of adversity. Those who are not going to change the world will make every excuse for why that is, other than themselves.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @01:11PM (2 children)
If someone doesn't have certificates it means they are likely not members of the upper or middle class, who are likely to have the right ideological thought their employers require. [amazon.co.uk]
Those without may have skill, but are likely to be working class or lapsed middle classers, with too much independent thinking. Employers don't want that. It's a class and a political thing.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @01:23PM
Be careful drinking too much Marx kool-aid. It'll go to your brain and make you proper retarded.
Once you get out of your social critique classes and into the world you might learn an employer couldn't care less what you think, view, or whatever else. If you can do the job, do it well, and not otherwise damage the company or their product - you're hired. If you can't, you're not. What ideological bias does exist in hiring tends to be on the opposite end of the spectrum. A lot of companies, especially in California, have previously hired with a bias towards far left ideological thought.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 30, @01:24PM
When I went to school, I learned that the US, and the corporations, government, military, etc, was a meritocracy. That is, we got rid of the aristocracy, and made things so that the most capable could enjoy some "upward mobility". And, the least capable could enjoy some downward mobility.
It seems that the meritocracy may be coming to an end.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @01:15PM
A small amount of sanity in an increasingly insane world.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 30, @01:24PM
I disapprove of the language of the reportage:
Just the facts, please don't try to think for me.
Equal time for the critics: by removing the last vestige of independent assessment requirements, this order gives hiring/firing managers total discretion to hire whoever they want to, based on whatever criteria matter to them - it's a door wide open to corruption and graft.
If they were to balance this with radical increase of transparency to a level that would expose kickbacks, political favors, racial and sex bias, etc. it could be an overall win - University degrees are mostly purchased with time and money, not earned with retention of knowledge and development of skill - they are definitely an imperfect measure, but imperfect as they are, they are the least biased measure we have (unless you get into specialty areas with examinations like the EIT/PE, etc.)