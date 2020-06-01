from the good-news-for-graybeards dept.
Employers can't afford to ax mature workers, say researchers:
In a new article in the Australian Journal of Management, researchers warn employers not to make hasty decisions in either dismissing or discounting the input of older workers.
"Employers are well known for targeting mature workers when downsizing their workforce—but this might be a costly mistake," says Dr. Valerie Caines.
She notes that governments can also overlook the value of older workers, as shown by the SA Government recently pulling its funding to DOME (the Don't Overlook Mature Experience training organization), which provided valuable support services to mature job seekers.
"A common mistake is to think of mature workers as all being the same," says Dr. Caines. "There is huge variation among mature workers' motivations, capabilities and needs. Their experience is especially valuable now, because mature workers can offer considerable value to an organization during a crisis and play an important role in helping a business progress to the 'next normal.'"
Dr. Caines says older workers may also hold the solution for filling employment gaps in organizations, due to diverse skill sets they have developed through their working life.
"Mature adults demonstrate considerable resilience," she says. "The aspect of role modeling resilience is an especially important influence on younger workers. It includes mature coping strategies, emotional intelligence and empathy—and these attributes have never been more important in the workforce."
Journal Reference:
Valerie Dawn Caines et al. Older workers: Past, present and future, Australian Journal of Management (2020). DOI: 10.1177/0312896220918912
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @02:52PM (2 children)
We just went over this. Employers want certs, not experience, maturity, or know-how. After all, old people are old, and old things are bad. Those pesky old people still have some obsolete sense of "ethics", or don't approve of privacy-raping, or don't like doing everything over a cell phone, or want to spend money doing things the so-called "right" way, or such. So they have to go.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @03:03PM
Heh? Apologies, can you remind me when?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 30, @03:10PM
Isn't it all about the money? OLD costs a lot more then YOUNG. Fuck all that knowledge and stuff if you can get multiple young for the price of an old. That said this doesn't count if you are in the top echelon of the corporation since there is old is valuable somehow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @03:04PM (1 child)
'Mature' workers cost too much. Kingpins prefer cheap doormats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @03:07PM
Human doormats cost too much. Kingpins prefer cheap robots.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 30, @03:09PM
I mean, really... It's not like axes are expensive.
What to say to get what you want when I was a kid: Please
What to say to get what you want now: I'm offended!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @03:12PM
Just don't ever call me "mature". If I've got grey hair and urinate in an absorbent pad taped to my underwear, have the decency to call me "old". I can see your brain gears whirring as you try to sugar coat what you perceive as my embarrassment - honey, relax. When you finish your little monologue I'll be right here still waiting to get started.