Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft's "New Approach" to Retail Stores: Closing Them Forever

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 30, @06:56PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the if-you-build-it dept.
Business

Freeman writes:

Microsoft’s “new approach” to retail stores: Closing them forever:

Microsoft's retail stores, like many retailers throughout the nation, have been closed for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. If you were hoping to visit one again as restrictions in your state ease up, however, you're out of luck: the Microsoft Store is done for good.

The company announced the closure today, amusingly, as the Microsoft Store taking "a new approach to retail," by which it means "not actually operating retail stores." Although four locations—in London, New York City, Sydney, and Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, campus—will remain open, they will become "experience centers," where one can see, touch, and play with Microsoft products but not actually purchase any.

Original Submission


«  Zuckerberg Once Wanted to Sanction Trump. Then Facebook Wrote Rules that Accommodated Him.
Microsoft's "New Approach" to Retail Stores: Closing Them Forever | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @06:59PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @06:59PM (#1014644)

    Microsoft has retail stores? FFS, why?

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 30, @07:20PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday June 30, @07:20PM (#1014652)

    they will become "experience centers," where one can see, touch, and play with Microsoft products but not actually purchase any.

    Back in 2008 we finally decided to join the flat-panel generation. Just had dinner at a restaurant in the Best Buy parking lot and thought: "Sure, I know it's going to cost an extra $50-200 - particularly if I buy the cables I need in-store, but, you know, what the hell: we're gonna go in there and take home a 42" flat panel TV tonight!" Or, so I thought. They had the model I wanted on display, but the only things they had in stock were a generation or two behind in specs like refresh rate and resolution - all for higher prices than you could get online for the latest and greatest. They did offer to place an order for me, but I'd have to come back in a week or so when it delivers to the store. Gee, let me think... pay more, wait longer, and not have it delivered to my door? They acted genuinely shocked when I told them no thanks.

    I can see this model working for Microsoft: show the products in a good light in the retail outlets and then people can either order them for home delivery right there in store on a tablet, or just go home and order. Saves the whole logistics nightmare of stock on hand, etc. and is actually more convenient for the customers too. If you want "next level" service you can have a Geek Squad dispatched to your house to arrive with your purchases.

(1)