Microsoft’s “new approach” to retail stores: Closing them forever:
Microsoft's retail stores, like many retailers throughout the nation, have been closed for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. If you were hoping to visit one again as restrictions in your state ease up, however, you're out of luck: the Microsoft Store is done for good.
The company announced the closure today, amusingly, as the Microsoft Store taking "a new approach to retail," by which it means "not actually operating retail stores." Although four locations—in London, New York City, Sydney, and Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, campus—will remain open, they will become "experience centers," where one can see, touch, and play with Microsoft products but not actually purchase any.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @06:59PM (4 children)
Microsoft has retail stores? FFS, why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @07:02PM
Look but don't touch. Touch but don't taste. Taste but don't swallow.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @07:06PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 30, @07:28PM (1 child)
Probably to imitate Apple, where consumers can bring their hardware in and have an easy path to get it fixed, besides receiving training on how to use it.
M$ does have its own version of an iPad which they probably serviced in those stores, can't imagine they would have handled random hardware issues on random companies' PC hardware. If they're closing the stores, why not just buy a real iPad?
I guess if interested people don't live near London, New York City, Sydney and Redmond, they can go to any Best Buy for a more functional "Experience Center".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 30, @07:38PM
What would draw me to a Microsoft "experience center" (post-pandemic)? HoloLens.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 30, @07:20PM
Back in 2008 we finally decided to join the flat-panel generation. Just had dinner at a restaurant in the Best Buy parking lot and thought: "Sure, I know it's going to cost an extra $50-200 - particularly if I buy the cables I need in-store, but, you know, what the hell: we're gonna go in there and take home a 42" flat panel TV tonight!" Or, so I thought. They had the model I wanted on display, but the only things they had in stock were a generation or two behind in specs like refresh rate and resolution - all for higher prices than you could get online for the latest and greatest. They did offer to place an order for me, but I'd have to come back in a week or so when it delivers to the store. Gee, let me think... pay more, wait longer, and not have it delivered to my door? They acted genuinely shocked when I told them no thanks.
I can see this model working for Microsoft: show the products in a good light in the retail outlets and then people can either order them for home delivery right there in store on a tablet, or just go home and order. Saves the whole logistics nightmare of stock on hand, etc. and is actually more convenient for the customers too. If you want "next level" service you can have a Geek Squad dispatched to your house to arrive with your purchases.