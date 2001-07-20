from the oldie-but-goodie dept.
Apple's A12Z Under Rosetta Outperforms Microsoft's Native Arm-Based Surface Pro X
Apple's Developer Transition Kit equipped with an A12Z iPad Pro chip began arriving in the hands of developers this morning to help them get their apps ready for Macs running Apple Silicon, and though forbidden, the first thing some developers did was benchmark the machine.
Multiple Geekbench results have indicated that the Developer Transition Kit, which is a Mac mini with an iPad Pro chip, features average single-core and multi-core scores of 811 and 2,871, respectively.
As developer Steve Troughton-Smith points out, the two-year-old A12Z in the Mac mini outperforms Microsoft's Arm-based Surface Pro X in Geekbench performance, running x86_64 code in emulation faster than the Surface Pro X can run an Arm version natively.
So the DTK with a two year old iPad chip runs x86_64 code, in emulation, faster than the Surface Pro X runs it natively 😅 Oh boy Qualcomm, what are you even doing? https://t.co/UAlZiwSsF8 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 29, 2020
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday July 01, @06:24AM
The last time I cared about CPU performance was, uh, can't remember. Certainly many years ago. Battery performance though, I care about all the time.
People need to stop reporting benchmarks so companies can stop increasing them, it's retarded like the push for thinner, bigger phones.
