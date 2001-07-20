[...] Researchers have known for decades that the temperature at the core of fusion plasma often rises slowly and can then suddenly drop — an unwanted occurrence since the cooler temperature reduces efficiency. The prevailing theory is that the crash occurs when a quantity called the safety factor, which measures the stability of the plasma, drops to a measurement of close to 1. The safety factor relates to how much twist is in the magnetic field in the doughnut-shaped tokamak fusion facilities.

However, some observations suggest that the temperature crash occurs when the safety factor drops to around 0.7. This is quite surprising and cannot be explained by the most widely accepted theories.

The new insight, coming not from plasma physics but from abstract mathematics, shows that when the safety factor takes specific values, one of which is close to 0.7, the magnetic field in the plasma core can change into a different configuration called alternating-hyperbolic. "In this topology, the plasma is lost in the core," Smiet says. "The plasma is expelled from the center in opposite directions. This leads to a new way for the magnetic cage to partially crack, for the temperature in the core to suddenly fall, and for the process to repeat as the magnetic field and temperature slowly recover."

[...] The new model shows that one of the times the magnetic configuration in a tokamak can change is when the safety factor falls to precisely two-thirds, or 0.666. "This is eerily close to the value of 0.7 that has been seen in experiments, particularly so when experimental uncertainty is taken into account," Smiet said. "One of the most beautiful parts of these results," he said, "is that they came from just noodling around with pure mathematics."