https://www.iafrikan.com/2020/06/30/do-we-really-own-our-digital-possessions/
During 2019, Microsoft announced that it will close the books category of its digital store. While other software and apps will still be available via the virtual shop front, and on purchasers' consoles and devices, the closure of the eBook store takes with it customers' eBook libraries. Any digital books bought through the service – even those bought many years ago – will no longer be readable after July 2019. While the company has promised to provide a full refund for all eBook purchases, this decision raises important questions of ownership.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Wednesday July 01, @02:42PM (1 child)
Well, it's an important subject, but we know Microsoft has had several services shut down like this. I don't know why anyone would want to buy from their "Microsoft Store" built into Windows at this point.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 01, @03:17PM
Micro$oft ReadsForSure!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 01, @02:50PM (1 child)
This makes for a great story. A technologically advanced society digitizes everything locked by paywalls and copyright are unable to recover the lost knowledge because of the walled gardens after some event or happenstance.
The year is 2075, in every household the refrigerator refuses to dispense food. All subscriptions have expired in what is now known as Redacted. It would have been called 'the purge' but that word is taboo after a settlement with Universal Pictures. Redacted is now the most commonly used word followed closely by injunction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 01, @03:17PM
Don't worry we can just pay for those hard lessons again (or even more).
(Score: 4, Informative) by captain_nifty on Wednesday July 01, @02:55PM
This is why you break whatever DRM crap they put on and keep a local copy, or shop wherever you can find it without the DRM.
For ebooks and music this is fairly easy, even for video it isn't too hard to find utilities to strip out the DRM and make a copy.
Crap like this is why I have ~24TB of backups, it's not yours if you can't access it without an active internet connection.
The cloud is a lie meant to sell you the content again and again.
(Score: 1) by Zappy on Wednesday July 01, @03:10PM
Recently experienced this kind of theft first hand when I got a new phone and some app I paid for was no longer available for download in the playstore.
Service chat lady was less than helpful and kept "explaining" the app was no longer available. And what was I complaining about, you see I wasn't the only one, the app was gone nobody could reinstall it. So why was I complaining.
Never got an acknowledgement when I said this made it more objectionable not less.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday July 01, @03:12PM (3 children)
2019? is that a typo or is this just a re-post of an old article?
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday July 01, @03:24PM (1 child)
It's not a typo. We've even had articles on here about it. This is just a resurfacing of the issue as people keep running into stuff like this. Microsoft's just an easy target, but Apple is caving to China's censorship requirements now as well. It's the new trend, same as the old trend.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 01, @03:30PM
News get slower to IAfrika, they must've be still on dial-up. I wonder if they heard about covid.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 01, @03:40PM
