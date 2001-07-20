from the here-comes-the-sun-♫♫ dept.
Ten Years Of The Sun In One Hour – Nasa Releases Mesmerising Space Film:
Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory[*] has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the sun, from its launch in February 2010 until June this year, which have now been stitched together to form the video.
While the 20 million gigabytes of picture data captured over the decade have contributed to "countless new discoveries about the workings" of the sun, according to Nasa, the images have now been arranged into a 61-minute video showing events including transiting planets and eruptions.
The film shows the major changes the sun undergoes during a solar cycle, an approximately 11-year period which sees the sun's north and south poles flip, and the emergence of sunspots as a result of gas altering the star's magnetic fields.
Every second of the 61-minute video represents images taken over a single day, with the first frame showing the sun on 2 June 2010, and the last frame captured on 1 June 2020.
[*] The Solar Dynamics Observatory is in an inclined geosynchronous orbit around Earth.
Also at phys.org which notes:
While SDO has kept an unblinking eye pointed toward the sun, there have been a few moments it missed. The dark frames in the video are caused by Earth or the Moon eclipsing SDO as they pass between the spacecraft and the sun. A longer blackout in 2016 was caused by a temporary issue with the AIA instrument that was successfully resolved after a week. The images where the sun is off-center were observed when SDO was calibrating its instruments.
