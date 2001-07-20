Stories
Quantum Fluctuations Can Jiggle Objects on the Human Scale

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 02, @01:13AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the picking-up-good-vibrations dept.
"exec" writes:

https://phys.org/news/2020-07-quantum-fluctuations-jiggle-human-scale.html

The universe, as seen through the lens of quantum mechanics, is a noisy, crackling space where particles blink constantly in and out of existence, creating a background of quantum noise whose effects are normally far too subtle to detect in everyday objects.

Now for the first time, a team led by researchers at MIT LIGO Laboratory has measured the effects of quantum fluctuations on objects at the human scale. In a paper published in Nature, the researchers report observing that quantum fluctuations, tiny as they may be, can nonetheless "kick" an object as large as the 40-kilogram mirrors of the National Science Foundation's Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), causing them to move by a tiny degree, which the team was able to measure.

It turns out the quantum noise in LIGO's detectors is enough to move the large mirrors by 10-20 meters—a displacement that was predicted by quantum mechanics for an object of this size, but that had never before been measured.

Journal Reference:
Haocun Yu, L. McCuller, M. Tse, et al. Quantum correlations between light and the kilogram-mass mirrors of LIGO, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2420-8)

