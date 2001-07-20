from the Sal-Maroni dept.
From TechCrunch
A new paper published by Disney Research in partnership with ETH Zurich describes a fully automated, neural network-based method for swapping faces in photos and videos — the first such method that results in high-resolution, megapixel resolution final results according, to the researchers. That could make it suited for use in film and TV, where high-resolution results are key to ensuring that the final product is good enough to reliably convince viewers as to their reality.
The researchers specifically intend this tech for use in replacing an existing actor's performance with a substitute actor's face, for instance when de-aging or increasing the age of someone, or potentially when portraying an actor who has passed away. They also suggest it could be used for replacing the faces of stunt doubles in cases where the conditions of a scene call for them to be used.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 02, @03:31AM (1 child)
Because I don't see why there should be two different terms for the same thing and the "deep fake" one was there first.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday July 02, @03:33AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday July 02, @03:38AM
Given Disney's habit of "fixing" up films on Disney+ [soylentnews.org], maybe they will use this to redo some shots in Rogue One [wikipedia.org].
