Critical Windows 10 Vulnerabilities Fixed in Unscheduled Updates

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 02, @09:57AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the hole-plugging dept.
Security

Freeman writes:

Unscheduled fixes released for critical flaw in optional Windows codec

Microsoft has published unscheduled fixes for two critical vulnerabilities that make it possible for attackers to execute malicious code on computers running any version of Windows 10.

Unlike the vast majority of Windows patches, the ones released on Tuesday were delivered through the Microsoft Store. The normal channel for operating System security fixes is Windows Update. Advisories here and here said users need not take any action to automatically receive and install the fixes.

Also at:
Microsoft issues critical fixes for booby-trapped images – update now!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @10:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @10:06AM (#1015331)

    I am shocked, shocked, I tell you, to discover that there are vulnerabilities in the Micro$oft 0perating Systeme! Why were we not warned?

