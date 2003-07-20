The study in Science, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, revealed that a molecular additive -- a salt based on the organic compound piperidine -- greatly improves the longevity of perovskite solar cells.

[...] One path to the marketplace is a tandem cell made of both silicon and perovskites that could turn more of sunlight's spectrum into energy. Lab tests on tandem cells have produced efficiencies of 28%, and efficiencies in the mid-30s seem realistic, Labram said.

"Tandem cells might allow solar panel producers to offer a performance beyond anything silicon alone might achieve," he said. "The dual approach could help remove the barrier to perovskites entering the market, on the way to perovskites eventually acting as stand-alone cells."