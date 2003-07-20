from the cloud-to-butt-plus dept.
From Ars Technica:
[...] BMW is planning to move some features of its new cars to a subscription model, something it announced on Wednesday during a briefing for the press on the company's digital plans.
[...] the Bavarian carmaker has plans to apply that model to features like heated seats. BMW says that owners can "benefit in advance from the opportunity to try out the products for a trial period of one month, after which they can book the respective service for one or three years." The company also says that it could allow the second owner of a BMW to activate features that the original purchaser declined.
From Roadshow:
These options will be enabled via the car or the new My BMW app. While some will be permanent and assigned to the car, others will be temporary, with mentioned periods ranging from three months to three years.
[...] So, yes, you could theoretically only pay for heated seats in the colder months if you like, or perhaps save a few bucks by only enabling automatic high-beams on those seasons when the days are shortest.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 03, @08:04PM
Make the whole car available on demand. One little call (Hey, Beemer!), and it will pull up to your door
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Friday July 03, @08:08PM
Drat, my left turn subscription ran out in the middle of Times Square!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:14PM (3 children)
A $5 toggle switch and some wire will get your heated seat back.
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Friday July 03, @08:19PM
Yeap, it will be hacked in a couple of minutes
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:30PM (1 child)
Or get rid of the asshole that drives a BMW. Perhaps that should be a 3rd party option?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:33PM
Get rid of BMWs. Time to carpet bomb Germany again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:22PM (1 child)
Indicators will not be a popular service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:48PM
Proprietary BMW blinken fluid is expensive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:26PM
In reality, the 12-month subscription discount will be cheaper then the reconnection fee. So personally, I'm going with the 12-month subscription. Ooooh, further discount for signing up a multi years contract too~ Hey, bundle discount with the foldable back seat on demand!
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Friday July 03, @08:37PM
2020: pay 15$/month to enable heated seats in siberia
2030: pay 15000$/month to disable heated seats in kuwait
(Score: 1, Redundant) by tizan on Friday July 03, @08:46PM (2 children)
So you won't own the hardware you bought ?
You cannot modify it i am sure ...
You buy a piece of hardware...but the company control some of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:55PM (1 child)
Was he warning us about proprietary software, Millennials or both?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @09:15PM
I hear he also warned us in 1976 that a giulietta from the 50s handled better than a bmw 3.0 csi.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday July 03, @08:54PM
Paying to use a device that you already actually have on a subscription basis? This is just so incredibly dumb. Totally brain dead retarded. Mindless and idiotic..... consumertards will absolutely love this!
Let me guess, it's controlled by a stupid toy cell phone? (it does say options are added by a cell phone, but turning on/off your precious heated seats with a cell phone is just so "high tech" everyone must use that instead of a switch.)
Anyone who "subscribes" to this is basically signing a certificate that they are too stupid to live.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday July 03, @08:56PM
Wait. Isn't this already a "feature" in the car? Not really a BWM person but it's standard in most newer model of any brand isn't it? It's not exactly a luxury -- unless you consider a car to be a luxury. What is next? I have to pay for using the different gears or turning the wheel or blinkers or ... Fuck them and their car really.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @08:58PM
This is a despicable move that so many companies are following, but this will make a side market for people who want to actually own their hardware. The phone space is seeing some viable competitors coming in, and I can totally see some after market rebuilds for used vehicles or even a few companies that offer "bare bones" vehicles with AAB, AC, power windows/locks, and no fancy computer displays.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday July 03, @09:19PM
Absolutely not.
And it is even less likely (which is actually an accomplishment) the second they start this.
