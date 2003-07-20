from the sign-of-the-times dept.
Derek Lowe over at Science has a roundup of the status of current (article published 29 June 2020) Coronavirus vaccine trials/research.
This roundup of current vaccine research/trials includes information about many vaccine trials, broken down by vaccine types. These types include (quotes are all from TFA:
- Viral Vectors
This class uses some other infectious virus, but with its original genetic material removed. In its place goes genetic instructions to make coronavirus proteins, and when your infected cells do that, it will set off an immune response.
Number of trials (per TFA): 9
- Genetic Vaccines
These take DNA or RNA coding for coronavirus proteins and inject that directly into the bloodstream. "Directly" isn't quite the right word, though – for these things to work, they have to be formulated and modified to survive destruction in the blood, to be taken up through cell membranes, and to be used for protein production once they're inside.
Number of trials (per TFA): 8
- Recombinant protein vaccines
Here we get to a technique that really is used for human vaccines. The previous two categories force your own cells to make viral antigen proteins, but here you're making them industrially and just injecting them directly. The advantage can be that such protein production can be accomplished in many different ways and is already done on a large scale. That said, every new protein is a new project, with its own idiosyncrasies.
Number of trials (per TFA): 6
- Attenuated Virus Vaccines
This is another well-precedented vaccination technique. It involves producing a weakened form of the actual infectious virus, one that is not capable of causing damage but can still set off the immune system. There are several ways to do this, and it's a bit of an art form involving taking the virus through a huge number of replications in living cells as you select for variants that are less and less harmful.
Number of trials (per TFA): (None listed)
- Inactivated Virus Vaccines
This is also one that's also been used in medical practice for many years, and it's another inactivation step beyond the attenuated viruses. Heat or chemical agents are used to damage the virus to the point that it can no longer infect cells at all, but the plan is for there to be enough of the viral material left unaltered to still raise an immune response.
Number of trials (per TFA): 4
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @01:13AM (1 child)
https://www.henryford.com/news/2020/07/hydro-treatment-study [henryford.com]
(Score: 4, Informative) by NPC-131072 on Saturday July 04, @01:33AM
I did nazi [allthatsinteresting.com] this drug working. Unpossible [lewrockwell.com] orange man bad [cnn.com] - my money is on Gilead Remdesivir. [nih.gov]
populism [sigsauer.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday July 04, @01:33AM (3 children)
Unless you're involved in a trial, you still aren't vaccinated, you aren't immune, and your odds of getting the virus if you're in the USA are now higher than they've ever been. So keep doing the things you know you need to do to not get it until the vaccines are widespread enough that it can be eradicated.
Oh, and apparently there's a nasty flu season expected too, just to add more to the craziness of this year.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @01:40AM (2 children)
Yeah, except dumb ass protesters fucking it up for everyone. I predicted the numbers would start spiking a few weeks after the protests started. Sure enough here it is.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday July 04, @01:43AM (1 child)
There have been multiple studies on this: There is no evidence at all that protests have been what's been spreading Covid-19. The protesters you're talking about for the most part have been socially distancing and wearing masks and are outdoors. You're basically relying entirely on post hoc ergo propter hoc, which isn't actually proof of anything.
What's definitely a factor is large gatherings indoors. For example, attending one of those with sick people present is why Herman Cain is now in the hospital.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @01:47AM
No, the protesters here in SoCal were not wearing masks and were not socially distancing while they looted and burn't down historic buildings. And the spike in cases is also right here.