from the poor-decisions dept.
Ex-porn star's fans help remove X-rated videos:
She is one of the most searched for star's on Pornhub, but Mia Khalifa's 11 X-rated films could soon disappear for good.
The former porn star has tried and failed to have her videos removed from Pornhub and BangBros, describing her three-month stint in 2014 as a decision that will "haunt her for the rest of her life".
But now her fans have stepped in, creating a Change.org petition that has already seen nearly 2 million signatures demanding the adult sites remove the content.
"Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail," the Justice for Mia petition read.
"Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.
"We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times."
It comes after the 27-year-old begged girls to not go into the industry, slamming it as "toxic".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @08:17AM (2 children)
On the one hand, I wouldn't want what I consider a mistake I made at 21 to follow me around for the rest of my life. And I would like to think that I would have some sort of control over videos of me performing sexual acts.
But she signed a contract in 2014 allowing them to distribute her professionally made films when online porn was already ubiquitous, she made multiple films and shot up to #1 on Pornhub for months soon after, and she took advantage of the press coverage and Streisand Effect of her videos to leverage for fame. The vast majority of people only give a shit about her now because her 15 minutes haven't run out yet and she would most likely be wallowing in obscurity without said 11 porn videos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @08:37AM (1 child)
She will never get full control of those videos. We know you can't take that stuff down permanently. Even if all the major sites agree to not host or sell them, it'll always be traded on the side.
That said, her situation is WAY out of line from "normal" because her situation is rather unique.
So she knew it was a terrible idea then did it anyway, so this one is solidly in "self-inflicted" territory. Of course, none of it excuses the behavior of the sites or the people sending death threats. She's in a real mess. I wish her luck because she's going to need it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @09:18AM
They could literally and magically erase those videos and all related photos from existence and the death threats would still pour in. She has the stigma of being the girl who did that. That will not go away because the moral crusaders and trolls won't let it go away. Somebody somewhere will give her crap for that for the rest of her life. To be frank, if she really wanted the threats to disappear, she'd have to give up on the fame and notoriety too. But that's life, trying to make the best out of a bad situation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @08:37AM
whomever is gaslighting these lame nerds since a month or so is doing a good job
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @09:13AM (1 child)
Have dummy petition creators never heard of the Streisand effect? This petition is having the opposite effect of it's intention.
I haven't seen any of her videos pop up in general searches on porn sites for years. There so much new stuff all the time that her videos were hidden among the tens of thousands of others.
She wants everyone to forget she did porn. No one forgets that. She wasn't a household name before, but with the increasing media coverage of this petition she will soon be a household name worldwide.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday July 04, @09:15AM
You're right about the Streisand effect. But...what if they are being really clever? What better way to make her videos worth a lot more money, get a lot more views? If that was the goal, they have succeeded magnificently.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.