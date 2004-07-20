She is one of the most searched for star's on Pornhub, but Mia Khalifa's 11 X-rated films could soon disappear for good.

The former porn star has tried and failed to have her videos removed from Pornhub and BangBros, describing her three-month stint in 2014 as a decision that will "haunt her for the rest of her life".

But now her fans have stepped in, creating a Change.org petition that has already seen nearly 2 million signatures demanding the adult sites remove the content.

"Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail," the Justice for Mia petition read.

"Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.

"We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times."

It comes after the 27-year-old begged girls to not go into the industry, slamming it as "toxic".