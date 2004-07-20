from the for-science dept.
https://uproxx.com/life/diy-magic-mushrooms-uncle-ben/
There's a subreddit for just about everything, but if you're a legit Uncle Ben's fan who is also a serious Redditor (that's a lonely island), you might be disappointed to find that the subreddit r/UncleBens isn't so much a gathering of hardcore pre-cooked rice fans, as it is an online sub-community of DIY psilocybin cultivators who are using Uncle Ben's and other supermarket staples to grow magic mushrooms.
[...] What makes Uncle Bens the perfect vessel for psilocybin, according to the r/UncleBens crew, is that mushroom cultivation "requires a sterile, nutrient-rich environment in which their spores can grow," and since Uncle Ben's rice is pre-cooked, sterilized and vacuum-sealed, it provides the necessary environment for cultivation.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by richtopia on Saturday July 04, @06:03PM (2 children)
I enjoy gardening and have wanted to get into mushroom cultivation (for cooking, I've never tried the recreational ones). There are kits of pre-inoculated grow bags for oyster or shitake, but they feel overpriced. I might see if the Uncle Ben's formula works for culinary mushrooms.
Does anyone here have experience growing mushrooms and any beginner's advice?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:17PM
Keep 'em in the dark and feed them bullshit?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:28PM
If this [reddit.com] is any indication, shiitake mycelium could start on brown rice. But you would want to transfer it to sawdust bags or something for fruiting.
It's cheaper than Uncle B's too.