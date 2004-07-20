Stories
Why DIY Magic Mushroom Growers are Gathering in an Uncle Ben’s Rice Subreddit

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday July 04, @05:32PM
from the for-science dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://uproxx.com/life/diy-magic-mushrooms-uncle-ben/

There's a subreddit for just about everything, but if you're a legit Uncle Ben's fan who is also a serious Redditor (that's a lonely island), you might be disappointed to find that the subreddit r/UncleBens isn't so much a gathering of hardcore pre-cooked rice fans, as it is an online sub-community of DIY psilocybin cultivators who are using Uncle Ben's and other supermarket staples to grow magic mushrooms.

[...] What makes Uncle Bens the perfect vessel for psilocybin, according to the r/UncleBens crew, is that mushroom cultivation "requires a sterile, nutrient-rich environment in which their spores can grow," and since Uncle Ben's rice is pre-cooked, sterilized and vacuum-sealed, it provides the necessary environment for cultivation.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by richtopia on Saturday July 04, @06:03PM (2 children)

    by richtopia (3160) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 04, @06:03PM (#1016179) Homepage Journal

    I enjoy gardening and have wanted to get into mushroom cultivation (for cooking, I've never tried the recreational ones). There are kits of pre-inoculated grow bags for oyster or shitake, but they feel overpriced. I might see if the Uncle Ben's formula works for culinary mushrooms.

    Does anyone here have experience growing mushrooms and any beginner's advice?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:17PM (#1016180)

      any beginner's advice

      Keep 'em in the dark and feed them bullshit?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @06:28PM (#1016182)

      If this [reddit.com] is any indication, shiitake mycelium could start on brown rice. But you would want to transfer it to sawdust bags or something for fruiting.

(1)