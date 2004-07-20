from the children-behave-♫♫ dept.
Reddit has banned 2000 subreddits, including "The Donald" for hate speech.
Reddit, Acting Against Hate Speech, Bans ‘The_Donald’ Subreddit
"The community or “subreddit,” called “The_Donald,” is home to more than 790,000 users who post memes, viral videos and supportive messages about Mr. Trump. Reddit executives said the group, which has been highly influential in cultivating and stoking Mr. Trump’s online base, had consistently broken its rules by allowing people to target and harass others with hate speech.
“Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people,” Steve Huffman, the company’s chief executive, said in a call with reporters. “‘The_Donald’ has been in violation of that.”
Twitch, Reddit Crack Down on Trump-Linked Content as Industry Faces Reckoning
Twitch, Reddit crack down on Trump-linked content as industry faces reckoning:
Video streaming platform Twitch temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's channel and social media site Reddit banned a longtime forum used by his supporters in separate actions Monday aimed at curtailing hateful content that come as the tech industry grapples with its handling of the president.
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman announced in a post that the r/The_Donald forum, which boasted over 790,000 subscribers as of earlier Monday, has been shuttered for frequent rule-breaking, antagonizing the company and other communities and for failing to “meet our most basic expectations.” Huffman said it’s one of about 2,000 newly banned forums — known as subreddits — including at least one prominent progressive community, as part of a broader crackdown aimed at “closing the gap between our values and our policies to explicitly address hate.”
“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith,” Huffman wrote. “We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity.” Reddit said the ban took effect at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Twitch, a subsidiary of the e-commerce giant Amazon, confirmed on Monday that it has separately suspended Trump's campaign channel on the platform for posting videos that ran afoul of its rules against content that “promotes, encourages or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment or violence” based on an individual’s identity.
A company spokesperson said the channel violated its rules by rebroadcasting a video of Trump's 2015 event kicking off his presidential candidacy, in which he referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists." At the time, Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," adding, "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."
