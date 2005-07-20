from the all-mine dept.
US Secures World Stock of Key Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir
No other country will be able to buy remdesivir, which can help recovery from Covid-19, for next three months at least
The US has bought up virtually all the stocks for the next three months of one of the two drugs proven to work against Covid-19, leaving none for the UK, Europe or most of the rest of the world.
Experts and campaigners are alarmed both by the US unilateral action on remdesivir and the wider implications, for instance in the event of a vaccine becoming available. The Trump administration has already shown that it is prepared to outbid and outmanoeuvre all other countries to secure the medical supplies it needs for the US.
“They’ve got access to most of the drug supply [of remdesivir], so there’s nothing for Europe,” said Dr Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow at Liverpool University.
Remdesivir, the first drug approved by licensing authorities in the US to treat Covid-19, is made by Gilead and has been shown to help people recover faster from the disease. The first 140,000 doses, supplied to drug trials around the world, have been used up. The Trump administration has now bought more than 500,000 doses, which is all of Gilead’s production for July and 90% of August and September.
US to buy 500,000 Remdesivir Coronavirus Treatment Courses at $2,340 Each
The US Department of Health and Human Services has agreed to buy 500,000 remdesivir treatment courses, in the wake of clinical trials revealing the drug can help patients recover more quickly from the coronavirus. A five-day course will cost $2,340,or $3,120 for commercially insured patients, biotech firm Gilead Sciences said.
Early last month, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for remdesivir to be used in cases of COVID-19 when patients were "hospitalized with severe disease," shortly after the drug showed "clear-cut positive effect" in a US trial.
[...] "To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a release.
[...] Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day addressed the higher price for private insurers, according to health site Stat, by noting that there are "always two prices" for a drug in the US. In an open letter, he acknowledged that the company's work on remdesivir is "far from done."
[...] He also said that countries in the developing world will get the drug at greatly reduced prices, through generic manufacturers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @09:58PM
Trump regime locked up the supply for the US, the rest of the world be damned.
That, is how you make America "Great" again.
Trump, the greatest gift to Chicom.
#MAGA
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday July 05, @10:17PM
Just in time for summer, as soon as Americans who wear masks around their necks instead of on their faces hear the news that America has been made immune to chroma virus by this exclusive trade deal for chroma virus cure, I expect to see the streets littered with discarded masks as every neck-mask throws their mask into the gutter.
I'm still wearing my mask. On my face. Not my neck.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday July 05, @10:19PM (1 child)
Good to see US dollars being spent to benefit American tax payers while bankrolling R&D and production of life saving medicine. Such a rare success for trickle-down economics that manages to spur nationalist competition and gets the EU and Asia to start funding their own medical research instead of just relying on generic out-of-date patents will do the world some good in the long run.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @10:22PM
You don't need R&D when its not a new medicine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @10:22PM
... and President Trump said the Wuhan virus would magically go away so he was right again. He gets my vote in November. And again in 2024.