from the math-simplified dept.
Math Genius Has Come Up With a Wildly Simple New Way to Solve Quadratic Equations:
If you studied algebra in high school (or you're learning it right now), there's a good chance you're familiar with the quadratic formula. If not, it's possible you repressed it.
By this point, billions of us have had to learn, memorise, and implement this unwieldy algorithm in order to solve quadratic equations, but according to mathematician Po-Shen Loh from Carnegie Mellon University, there's actually been an easier and better way all along, although it's remained almost entirely hidden for thousands of years.
In a 2019 research paper, Loh celebrates the quadratic formula as a "remarkable triumph of early mathematicians" dating back to the beginnings of the Old Babylonian Period around 2000 BCE, but also freely acknowledges some of its ancient shortcomings.
"It is unfortunate that for billions of people worldwide, the quadratic formula is also their first (and perhaps only) experience of a rather complicated formula which they must memorise," Loh writes.
[...] We still don't know how this escaped wider notice for millennia, but if Loh's instincts are right, maths textbooks could be on the verge of a historic rewriting - and we don't take textbook-changing discoveries lightly.
"I wanted to share it as widely as possible with the world," Loh says, "because it can demystify a complicated part of maths that makes many people feel that maybe maths is not for them."
The research paper is available at pre-print website arXiv.org, and you can read Po-Shen Loh's generalised explanation of the simple proof here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:17PM (1 child)
It's not so much about math as showing you're superior. Point scored.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:35PM
His major contribution: to search for the roots of a quadratic equation is to search for two numbers with a given sum and product; because if x0 and x1 are the roots, then the quadratic equation can be written under the from of x2 - (x0+x1)x + x0x1 =0. Oh, wow, amazing!
His next contribution: translate the equation (variable substitution) so that the average of x0 and x1 is the origin of the axis, massage a bit the terms and, voila, you get to the well known formula of the roots of a quadratic equation.
Gotta tell yah, he's genital. A math twat, as it comes.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Monday July 06, @03:24PM (1 child)
It's a simple formula. The only hard part is finding the square root. But in school it's always an integer and it should only take 2-3 guesses to figure it out.
Can you tell I did college before calculators were a thing?
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @04:32PM
And in the era of BLM, everyone should be proud of their roots, even when some of them are imaginary!
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday July 06, @03:25PM
It's not much different from the usual formula.
It just breaks it down to several steps instead of having to grok it all at once.
May be an easier way to *teach* the solution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:35PM (3 children)
I've been taught this method in high school, around 1995, albeit with factorization through the discriminant (b^2 - 4ac). Even wikipedia [wikipedia.org] already knows about it.
So what's new here? Have other high school really been teaching this factorization by guessing?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:48PM
Didn't you read the history? For thousands of years nobody was smart enough, not the Babylonians nor the Greeks nor Albert Einstein. We are indeed fortunate to live in this time where $chineseImport at $majorUniversity benevolently casts out elegant proofs and solves problems we didn't even know we had. Where can we find more $chineseImports to elevate our existence?
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Monday July 06, @04:23PM
It is an easy way to factorize a quadratic equation, without having to remember the formula for the determinant or how to use it to calculate the roots of the equation. It is equivalent to the determinant method of calculating roots (the author proves this at the end of the article), but, unlike the determinant method, it is easier to do the calculation in your head.
As for the guess-and-check method, it's the first time I hear about it, too, but I think that he refers to cases where the equation is obviously in the form of x2 -(a+b)x + ab, which is equivalent to (x-a)(x-b), so the roots are a and b. When a and b are not obvious, one may be tempted to identify them by guessing, to avoid calculating the roots using the determinant. The author eliminates this guessing part, by describing how to calculate a and b simply, from their sum and product.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 06, @04:25PM
I was wondering the same thing here. I guess I was though the "guessing" method of factorization as a substitute for the formula. Even tho I dispute that there is actually any or much guessing involved, it might be a semantic matter really. But The thing about factorization is that a larger problem is broken down into smaller and simpler problems and at the base level they are so small there is really no guessing involved. You can just see the solution if you can do plus and minuses in your head. If I have to do more calculations then I might as well just use the formula.
Trying? Looking for ... Isn't this just other words for guessing? Sounds just like what you do normally when you use factorization to solve the problem.
What I can agree with him on tho is that I do wonder why they even teach the formula in high school (or equivalent) instead of using factorization. I guess they want to sell the pupils some calculators instead of just using pen and paper and a tiny amount of brain power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:39PM
Clickbait title, a page-long summary full of airy prelude and zero meat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @03:58PM (3 children)
From TFS:
The quadratic formula is unwieldy? Please.
What's unwieldy about:
x=(-b +/- sqrt(b2-4ac)/2a
it's actually a pretty simple formula, especially as compared with other formulas -- Newton and Liebniz should take turns smacking TFA's author about the head and face. He certainly deserves it.
Based on the comments (no, not going to read TFA), it sounds like the "simple" version involves factorization with interpolation. I'm all for factoring quadratics when the roots are integers. However, using the simple formula is especially useful when the roots aren't integers.
I went to school when calculators weren't allowed in math class, and especially not during tests. Perhaps the rise of calculator use has kept folks from being able to do simple arithmetic/estimation?
Arithmetic is *not* difficult. Nor is Algebra. As Heinlein rightly observed [goodreads.com]:
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Monday July 06, @04:22PM
x^2+px -q = 0 =>
x = -p/2 +- sqrt(p^2/4 - q),
ah..., the memories. This was Germany btw.
Seems the author needs some cultural awareness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @04:37PM (1 child)
So how do you classify a brilliant mathematician who leaves messes about the house and fails to bathe?
I've met a few such fellows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @04:43PM
Mathtards. There are corridors filled with them at most universities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @04:36PM
So he is really clever and has come up with a new method, yet cannot use google to find out what this is called
"Completing the square"
Been using it for decades and was taught as well