Bats have become newly infamous as reservoirs of deadly viruses. In addition to hosting an ancestral version of the MERS virus, which has caused repeated outbreaks in people, bats also harbor very close relatives of the ones that caused the 2003 SARS outbreak and today's COVID-19 pandemic. They are natural hosts for Hendra, Nipah and Marburg viruses—all of which can be deadly in people—and they are the suspected reservoir of the Ebola virus that has killed thousands in multiple outbreaks in Africa.
Bats can also host a diverse range of influenza viruses as well as relatives of the human-infecting hepatitis C virus. And research suggests that some viruses that today infect only people, like measles and mumps, had their evolutionary origins in bats.
Yet despite the long list of bat-dwelling viruses, the animals don't seem to be bothered by their many invisible inhabitants. And scientists want to know why. Today, a growing number of them suspect that the key lies in special features of the bat immune system—ones that spark responses to viral invasion that are very different from what goes on in people. "It's very intriguing," Banerjee says. "I wake up thinking about it every day. Why do bats have this immune response that's so different from ours and so different from other mammals?"
[...] "Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, we could learn from what evolution has developed in a bat, where the outcome is not disease but it's something that enables survival upon infection with a particular virus," says cellular immunologist Judith Mandl of McGill University in Montreal. "If we figure that out, then maybe we can apply the same principles and modulate the immune response in humans."
Janelle S. Ayres and David S. SchneiderTolerance of Infections, (DOI: 10.1146/annurev-immunol-020711-075030)
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday July 06, @06:05PM (1 child)
as if Bats didn't have enough trouble from Humans already.
rumor : "5G causes COVID!"
Human response : burn 5G towers and lynch 5g techs
Now we have
Science : Bats are the source of viruses deadly to Humans.
Human response :
this is not going to turn out well for bats.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday July 06, @06:09PM
Well, closest relatives to bats called vampires were exterminated long time ago; just wait a moment...
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday July 06, @06:07PM
<sarcasm>Off course, scientists never thought about it before</sarcasm>
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 06, @06:12PM
I'm no veterinarian, but aren't there also plenty of animal diseases where humans are the reservoirs?
Like isn't it true feline leukemia virus get transmitted from cat to human to cat but its utterly harmless to humans? Maybe its just contact as opposed to infection, donno.