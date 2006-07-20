20/07/06/1759207 story
https://www.theregister.com/2020/07/03/open_chip_hardware/
posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 06, @11:46PM [Skip to comment(s)]
from the free-as-in-beer dept.
from the free-as-in-beer dept.
Google is offering to produce free chips for you. They have to be open source, they are using 20 year old technology and you'll get 100 of them. Could someone reverse engineer a SID-chip and have Goggle start to crank those suckers out?
https://www.theregister.com/2020/07/03/open_chip_hardware/
https://fossi-foundation.org/2020/06/30/skywater-pdk
Google Will Fab Your Chips for Free | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @11:55PM
There are two issues:
Patents, what has expired?
SW, the part would not be much use if there was nothing to make a load for it.
Maybe a good performance Arduino processor with gates, flops, and sram on the side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (2 children)
Google is doing something, and I can't find any evil intentions. It's like 2002 again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:07AM
They take your open source design, add the backdoor for Mossad, then ship you 100 chips for free.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @12:20AM
https://fossi-foundation.org/2020/06/30/skywater-pdk [fossi-foundation.org]
Doesn't seem to be much evil potential, unless you portray it as a nefarious low-cost way for Google to get a bunch of open source hardware designs that they will build on and make into new proprietary chips.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (1 child)
I threw away my last roll of Rubylith last month.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday July 07, @12:10AM
I have not heard the term "rubylith" for 20 years. It bought back fond memories.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @12:16AM
Throwing some business their way could be a sign that Google is interested in 3DSoC [ieee.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 07, @12:23AM
The basics of VLSI are pretty easy to learn for a C programmer. Granted, advanced parts of it are, well, advanced. I"m a retired embedded software engineer, I used to troubleshoot devices and could not only trace bugs to the core VLSI, but tell the engineer how to fix it. Hell, I remember one guy I tried to teach RCS to. His address bus was backwards. That is, A0 swapped with A9, A1 with A8, etc. I convinced him to reverse it, suddenly the display worked. He did another iteration, and it was broken again. Asked him to pull the working version out of RCS, he hadn't saved it. This actually happened 3-4 times before our paths digressed. It wasn't just him, his whole division did not get Software Configuration Management. That's a whole nother story.
So what if the tech is 20 years old? If you get a couple thousand young whipper snappers designing ICs then something useful has to come out of it. If not a useful chip, then someone who learned from their mistakes and went on to bigger and better things.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.