Google Will Fab Your Chips for Free

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 06, @11:46PM
from the free-as-in-beer dept.
Business Hardware

looorg writes:

Google is offering to produce free chips for you. They have to be open source, they are using 20 year old technology and you'll get 100 of them. Could someone reverse engineer a SID-chip and have Goggle start to crank those suckers out?

https://www.theregister.com/2020/07/03/open_chip_hardware/
https://fossi-foundation.org/2020/06/30/skywater-pdk

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @11:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 06, @11:55PM (#1017400)

    There are two issues:

    Patents, what has expired?

    SW, the part would not be much use if there was nothing to make a load for it.

    Maybe a good performance Arduino processor with gates, flops, and sram on the side.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (#1017404)

    Google is doing something, and I can't find any evil intentions. It's like 2002 again.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @12:00AM (#1017405)

    I threw away my last roll of Rubylith last month.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @12:16AM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday July 07, @12:16AM (#1017416) Journal

    As for who will actually make the chips, Google, and its partner efabless, chose SkyWater Technology Foundry, which was spun out of Cypress Semiconductor. A production run is scheduled for November this year, and another in early 2021, and more after.

    Throwing some business their way could be a sign that Google is interested in 3DSoC [ieee.org].

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 07, @12:23AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday July 07, @12:23AM (#1017422)

    The basics of VLSI are pretty easy to learn for a C programmer. Granted, advanced parts of it are, well, advanced. I"m a retired embedded software engineer, I used to troubleshoot devices and could not only trace bugs to the core VLSI, but tell the engineer how to fix it. Hell, I remember one guy I tried to teach RCS to. His address bus was backwards. That is, A0 swapped with A9, A1 with A8, etc. I convinced him to reverse it, suddenly the display worked. He did another iteration, and it was broken again. Asked him to pull the working version out of RCS, he hadn't saved it. This actually happened 3-4 times before our paths digressed. It wasn't just him, his whole division did not get Software Configuration Management. That's a whole nother story.

    So what if the tech is 20 years old? If you get a couple thousand young whipper snappers designing ICs then something useful has to come out of it. If not a useful chip, then someone who learned from their mistakes and went on to bigger and better things.

    --
    My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
