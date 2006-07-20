from the what-the-H.264? dept.
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
The Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard is now firmed up as H.266 as the successor to H.265/HEVC.
[...] Fraunhofer won't be releasing H.266 encoding/decoding software until this autumn. It will be interesting to see meanwhile what open-source solutions materialize. Similarly, how H.266 ultimately stacks up against the royalty-free AV1.
Fraunhofer HHI is proud to present the new state-of-the-art in global video coding: H.266/VVC brings video transmission to new speeds
Through a reduction of data requirements, H.266/VVC makes video transmission in mobile networks (where data capacity is limited) more efficient. For instance, the previous standard H.265/HEVC requires ca. 10 gigabytes of data to transmit a 90-min UHD video. With this new technology, only 5 gigabytes of data are required to achieve the same quality. Because H.266/VVC was developed with ultra-high-resolution video content in mind, the new standard is particularly beneficial when streaming 4K or 8K videos on a flat screen TV. Furthermore, H.266/VVC is ideal for all types of moving images: from high-resolution 360° video panoramas to screen sharing contents.
Versatile Video Coding (VVC/H.266):
In October 2015, the MPEG and VCEG formed the Joint Video Exploration Team (JVET) to evaluate available compression technologies and study the requirements for a next-generation video compression standard. The new algorithms should have 30-50% better compression rate for the same perceptual quality, with support for lossless and subjectively lossless compression. It should support resolutions from 4K to 16K as well as 360° videos. VVC should support YCbCr 4:4:4, 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 with 10 to 16 bits per component, BT.2100 wide color gamut and high dynamic range (HDR) of more than 16 stops (with peak brightness of 1000, 4000 and 10000 nits), auxiliary channels (for depth, transparency, etc.), variable and fractional frame rates from 0 to 120 Hz, scalable video coding for temporal (frame rate), spatial (resolution), SNR, color gamut and dynamic range differences, stereo/multiview coding, panoramic formats, and still picture coding. Encoding complexity of several times (up to ten times) that of HEVC is expected, depending on the quality of the encoding algorithm (which is outside the scope of the standard). The decoding complexity is expected to be about twice that of HEVC.
Sisvel Announces AV1 Patent Pool
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @02:05AM (2 children)
Every time I see some image compression technique that's supposed to give better results with higher compression ratio, it's always worse. You can't fuckin fake it. That shit always looks low resolution. There was some noise coming from NoCol some years ago about compressive sensing that everyone seemed to buy into. Finally tried it, yep it's worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @02:17AM (1 child)
I'm pretty sure you're encoding it wrong.
Especially if you're taking an existing compressed video and re-compressing it. You'll never get higher quality than the source and you may get equal quality if you output raw.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @02:24AM
That is definitely not what OP meant.
But the truth is that newer video codecs do improve quality at a given bitrate or lower bitrate for a given quality. It's just that ~50% lower bitrate could be a best case scenario or the average of a bunch of scenarios. And the percentages provided could be too high if perceptible quality is being sacrificed, which is why there will be plenty of independent tests of the claims.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @02:21AM (4 children)
I won't believe this until Pornhub confirms it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @02:27AM (3 children)
They won't bother to re-encode their 11,000 terabytes of content to H.266 anytime soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 07, @02:37AM (2 children)
Surely you mean 1100000000000000000000000000000 femtobytes?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 07, @02:43AM (1 child)
22000000000000000 nipbbles.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 07, @03:13AM
Ping TMB, he might be interested.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Tuesday July 07, @03:27AM
I just got a video card that can hardware decode X265 and not even a month later the assholes come out with 266.
Brassifrackin sackarackin long eared low down varmits!
