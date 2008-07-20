from the prepare-yourself-for-further-tuition-increases dept.
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.
The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.
[...] Those attending schools that are staying online must "depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to the guidance.
[...] Of particular concern is a stipulation saying students won't be exempt from the rules even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term. It's unclear what would happen if a student ended up in that scenario but faced travel restrictions from their home country, said Terry Hartle, the council's senior vice president.
[...] Colleges across the U.S. were already expecting sharp decreases in international enrollment this fall, but losing all international students could be disastrous for some. Many depend on tuition revenue from international students, who typically pay higher tuition rates. Last year, universities in the U.S. attracted nearly 1.1 million students from abroad.
[...] The administration has long sought deep cuts to legal immigration, but the goal was elusive before the coronavirus.
The BBC notes:
[...] Large numbers of foreign students travel to the US to study every year and are a significant source of revenue for universities as many pay full tuition.
[...] Harvard has announced all course instruction will be delivered online when students return for the new academic year, including those living at the university.
[...] Monday's announcement said foreign students who remain in the US while enrolled in online courses and fail to switch to in-person courses could face "immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings".
The rule applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are for academic and vocational students. The State Department issued 388,839 F visas and 9,518 M visas in the fiscal year 2019, according to the agency's data.
According to the US Commerce Department, international students contributed $45 billion (£36 billion) to the country's economy in 2018.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @06:06AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @06:21AM (1 child)
If Trump doesn't have the power to force governors to stop fucking their people over with never ending shutdowns, then this may get their major education industry captains to grow a pair and lobby for a return to productivity.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday July 08, @06:55AM
die productively?
productively be sick?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @06:49AM
Reopening soon with in-person classes. The greatest university. F-1 and M-1 approved. Early bird discounts available now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 08, @06:59AM
IMHO, the sane and proper way to handle this is to treat online classes as in-person classes if the school would have held them in-person before the pandemic.
For example, if Harvard goes all online, you're still OK if you were enrolled as an in-person student there previously. OTOH, University of Phoenix online doesn't qualify because it was online before the pandemic.
Of course that makes too much sense, and it would be fair to a group of people that Trump doesn't like; so it won't happen.