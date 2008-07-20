from the wot-no-masks? dept.
SpaceX will try to launch Starlink satellites with "visors" on Tuesday:
The company will seek to launch 57 Starlink satellites, along with two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky Global, on a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:59am ET on Tuesday (15:59 UTC) from Launch Complex-39A at Kennedy Space Center. The weather looks decent, with a 60-percent chance of favorable conditions at liftoff.
[...] Because SpaceX plans to launch thousands more of these satellites as it builds out a constellation of beacons in low-Earth orbit to provide global Internet service from space, astronomers have understandably begun to raise concerns. They worry both about the night sky for backyard astronomers, as well as sophisticated observatories in Chile, Mauna Kea, and elsewhere.
SpaceX has sought to address the problem, first by darkening the satellites to make them less reflective. Now, the company is taking a bigger step, developing a radio-transparent foam that will flip out from the satellites and prevent reflection.[Picture]
"This visor lays flat on the chassis during launch and deploys during satellite separation from Falcon 9," the company stated. "The visor prevents light from reflecting off of the diffuse antennas by blocking the light from reaching the antennas altogether. Not only does this approach avoid the thermal impacts from surface darkening the antennas, but it should also have a larger impact on brightness reduction."
All of the 57 Starlink satellites on board the Falcon 9 rocket will carry these "visor" sats for the first time.
Though not explicitly stated as such, given there is no stated "launch window", I'd assume this is an instantaneous launch: it launches at the stated time or not at all. It is also unclear at this time whether there will be an attempt at fairing recovery.
The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube starting approximately 15 minutes before scheduled launch time. According to the video's description:
SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, July 8 at 11:59 a.m. EDT, 15:59 UTC, for launch of its tenth Starlink mission, which will include 57 Starlink satellites and 2 satellites from BlackSky, a Spaceflight customer. Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and a backup opportunity is available on Friday, July 10 at 11:16 a.m. EDT, 15:16 UTC.
Falcon 9's first stage previously supported Crew Dragon's first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, and the fourth and seventh Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9's first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
SpaceX goes for its third launch in two weeks early on Saturday:
Early on Saturday morning, SpaceX will go for its third launch in two weeks with another Starlink mission into low Earth orbit. This will bring the total number of Starlink Internet satellites launched to date to nearly 540.
[...] The launch of the Starlink-8 mission is scheduled for 5:21am ET (09:21 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
[...] The company appears to be accelerating its cadence of launches after the Crew Dragon mission, which necessitated extra preparation due to the fact that it involved launching humans. It's possible that SpaceX will complete three more launches this month: this one, another Starlink flight, and the launch of a GPS III satellite for the US Space Force.
[...] This will be the first time SpaceX has flown a Starlink mission with other payloads attached, and it's the first of the company's SmallSat Rideshare Program launches. The company will remove two Starlink satellites from its normal stack inside the payload fairing—bringing the total down to 58—to accommodate the launch of three SkySat imaging satellites for Planet.
[...] This will be the third flight for this Falcon 9 rocket's first stage, having previously flown two Cargo Dragon resupply missions for NASA. The Of Course I Still Love You droneship will attempt to catch the rocket as it returns to Earth.
It is notable that SpaceX did not conduct a static fire of the first stage before this attempt.
The launch is scheduled for 5 hours after this story goes "live".
There will be a YouTube live stream of the launch. The stream typically starts 15-20 minutes before launch. From the description on the video page:
[20200626_175532 UTC Update 2]:
According to a story on Ars Technica: "1:45pm ET Friday Update: SpaceX has scrubbed its Starlink launch attempt for Friday. No details of why were immediately available."
[20200626_154830 UTC Update 1]:
The launch is to be live-streamed on YouTube; launch coverage usually begins 15 minutes before launch.
According to the launch schedule at Spaceflight Now, SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites today along with two rideshare satellites for BlackSky Global:
Launch time: 2018 GMT (4:18 p.m. EDT)
Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the tenth batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, a mission designated Starlink 9. Two Earth observation microsatellites for BlackSky Global, a Seattle-based company, will launch as rideshare payloads on this mission.
This Starlink launch has been twice-postponed because of weather.
Planning ahead, SpaceX is scheduled to launch the third U.S. Air Force third-generation GPS satellite on Tuesday, June 30th. That launch window is 1955-2010 GMT (3:55-4:10 p.m. EDT).