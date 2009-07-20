from the working-behind-your-back dept.
Linux reviews notes that
The popular Linux Mint operating system has decided to purge the snap package manager from its repositories and forbid installation of it. The motivation for this drastic move is that the upstream Ubuntu Linux distribution Linux Mint is based on will stealthily install snapd and use that to install Chromium from the Canonical-controlled SnapCraft instead of installing a regular Chromium package like most users expect.
The Linux Mint blog has this to say about Ubuntu's use of snap to use their chromium package to subvert apt:
You've as much empowerment with this as if you were using proprietary software, i.e. none. This is in effect similar to a commercial proprietary solution, but with two major differences: It runs as root, and it installs itself without asking you.
Is Ubuntu turning evil?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @06:28PM (3 children)
Not every goddamn application needs to be mounted as a filesystem.
(Score: 3, Touché) by RamiK on Thursday July 09, @06:52PM
The people who invented Unix disagree [wikipedia.org]...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @07:00PM (1 child)
Snap never worked right. And the way 'buntu was heading with its gay looking Metro UI, I switched to a real mans Linux... Fedora.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday July 09, @07:26PM
Real men use Slackware.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday July 09, @06:33PM (2 children)
That sounds like a good reason to avoid Ubuntu or any derivative. Linux Mint is taking the better path here. Still, makes me glad the only version of Linux I've been using recently is MXLinux.
I have to admit that Snap sounded interesting, but doing something like is mentioned here, is not acceptable.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Thursday July 09, @07:06PM
I remember when Linux folks used to mention DLL hell and feel superior. Now you can't even compile something outside of one specific developers machine. So instead of cleaning up the mess and fixing why that happens they just put everything in a container. You trust the container security to keep bad things from happening to your machine. Sure I'll take this gigabyte of code and libraries from some random internet person and run it. You find a piece of software you need. It needs some random obscure libraries. One of those libraries needs some more libraries and the one repo where its hosted is down. You're knee deep in library bullshit at this point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @07:43PM
so you can still use Mint even if you reject Ubuntu. They keep it maintained against the day Ubuntu turns evil or disappears.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fustakrakich on Thursday July 09, @06:34PM
They use systemd, don't they?
I think that answers your question.
To avoid these issues and more, use Slackware or Gentoo.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Thursday July 09, @07:01PM
If people want a different choice to Snaps and Flatpaks, there is also the lesser known Appimage [wikipedia.org].