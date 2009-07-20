Stories
Comet Neowise Could be a "Great" One. Here's How to Catch It Throughout July

Comet Neowise looks like it could be the real deal. After two other comets discovered in 2020 -- Swan and Atlas -- looked promising but then fizzled and faded away without ever putting on much of a show, Comet C/2020 F3 (aka Neowise) seems poised to deliver.

[...] According to NASA solar system ambassador Eddie Irizarry, it should remain visible just before and around the time of first light until July 11. The comet will then dip below the horizon as it transitions from being an early riser to a cocktail hour sensation, hopefully. It'll start to be visible again in the evening around July 15-16. It should be a little easier to see during the second half of July when it's a little higher in the sky. Until that point it'll be closer to the northeastern horizon.

[...] The comet's closest pass by Earth will be July 23, which might make for a particularly exciting viewing opportunity if the comet's brightness continues to hold where it is or even intensifies. It'll also rise a little higher in the sky on July 24 and 25 in case you miss the actual flyby date. Comets are notoriously fickle things that could always break up and burn out at any moment, so fingers crossed.

There's a possibility, for the most optimistic of us, that Neowise might brighten dramatically to become a so-called "great comet" that's easily visible and spectacular to see with the naked eye. While there's no strict definition of what a great comet is, it's generally agreed that we haven't seen one since Hale-Bopp in 1997.

See also: Anticipation Grows for Comets NEOWISE and Lemmon
Where is Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:05PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:05PM (#1018866)

    1. July 16 is 75th anniversary of Trinity test
    2. The comet Neowise returns on July 16
    3. The Islamic calendar starts on July 16

    Conclusion: July 16 is the day President Trump sends the tweet that starts WW3.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:23PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:23PM (#1018873)

      In 1974 Comet Kohoutek was supposed to turn earths atmosphere into explosive gases and the world was supposed to end burning. The only thing that happened was President Nixons resignation, but don't think history is going to repeat itself.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:43PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @11:43PM (#1018885)

        The Star called "Wormwood". Revelation 8:10-11:

        “The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water—the name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters turned bitter, and many people died from the waters that had become bitter.”

        Some wacko Republican Christian Tin Horn is riffing on this [cbn.com].

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday July 09, @11:09PM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 09, @11:09PM (#1018867) Journal

    You can see pretty pictures here https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap200709.html [nasa.gov]
    and here: https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap200707.html [nasa.gov]

    Enjoy.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday July 09, @11:13PM (1 child)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 09, @11:13PM (#1018868)

    I'm busy. I'll wait until it comes back around in 8786.

