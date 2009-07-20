Tesla will be able to make its vehicles completely autonomous by the end of this year, founder Elon Musk has said.

It was already "very close" to achieving the basic requirements of this "level-five" autonomy, which requires no driver input, he said.

Tesla's current, level-two Autopilot requires the driver to remain alert and ready to act, with hands on the wheel.

But a future software update could activate level-five autonomy in the cars - with no new hardware, he said.