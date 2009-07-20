Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Says Full Self-Driving Tesla Tech "Very Close"

posted by martyb on Friday July 10, @07:39AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the blizzards-and-downpours-and-lightning-oh-my! dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

Tesla 'very close' to full self-driving, Musk says:

Tesla will be able to make its vehicles completely autonomous by the end of this year, founder Elon Musk has said.

It was already "very close" to achieving the basic requirements of this "level-five" autonomy, which requires no driver input, he said.

Tesla's current, level-two Autopilot requires the driver to remain alert and ready to act, with hands on the wheel.

But a future software update could activate level-five autonomy in the cars - with no new hardware, he said.

Regulatory hurdles could block implementation even if the remaining technical hurdles are overcome.

Original Submission


«  Languages Will Change Significantly on Interstellar Flights
Elon Musk Says Full Self-Driving Tesla Tech "Very Close" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.