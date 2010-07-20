from the overworked-and-underpaid dept.
Authors of the new Springer book identify mass psychogenic illness as the likely cause of Havana Syndrome, a mysterious condition affecting American and Canadian diplomats stationed in Cuba between 2016 and 2019.
Dozens of embassy staff reported an array of complaints that have baffled the medical community, the most prominent being concussion-like symptoms without head trauma. U.S. Government physicians have promoted the theory that the diplomats and their families were the victims of a sonic attack. Studies of the embassy patients have been inconclusive. In their book Havana Syndrome: Mass Psychogenic Illness and the Real Story Behind the Embassy Mystery and Hysteria, the authors Robert W. Baloh and Robert E. Bartholomew observe that the outbreak is notably similar to the appearance of 'shell shock' and other combat syndromes. The two medical experts conclude that neurological complaints from an overstimulated nervous system have been misdiagnosed as concussions and brain damage when the real cause is stress.
However, I think this mystery is far from solved. For example: Why were diplomats & embassy staff, predominantly from the US and Canada, affected?, Why not other American citizens? Why only between the years 2016 and 2109? Why not before or after? What do you guys think about this?
The cause is the secret weapon used by the lizard people.
Cuba has water tanker trucks spraying pesticide along the sides of the streets which was being inhaled by everyone.
If there is a place and time to downplay the influence of radiation on the health, it is here and now, so, screw whatever happened, official investigations are unlikely to go anywhere.
no.. "stress beams"
usually created by PHBs and MBAs, now available for select embassy staff.
