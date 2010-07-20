The general manager of the technology brand MSI, Charles Chiang, He died Tuesday at age 56 after falling from a seven-story building. The news was reported by Taiwanese media and confirmed by official channels of the company.

Sheng-Chang Chiang died when he fell from a company building, causing him “a severe head injury with a stroke and contusions”, according to local reports. [He] passed away on the way to the hospital.

His fall has been investigated by the Taiwan police since, according to the family, Charles had no reason to commit suicide. The option of a homicide is being considered.