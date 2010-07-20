from the R.I.P. dept.
MSI CEO reportedly falls from building to his death:
What just happened? Sheng-Chang "Charles" Chiang, president and CEO of Taiwanese technology company Micro-Star International (MSI), reportedly fell from a building to his death earlier today. The circumstances behind the fall aren’t known at this hour as police are conducting an investigation according to a Google translation of a story originally published by ET Today.
[...] Our thoughts are with the family of Chiang and all of those affected by the matter at MSI.
PC: Charles Chiang, CEO of tech brand MSI, dies at 56 after falling from a building (emphasis in original retained):
The general manager of the technology brand MSI, Charles Chiang, He died Tuesday at age 56 after falling from a seven-story building. The news was reported by Taiwanese media and confirmed by official channels of the company.
Sheng-Chang Chiang died when he fell from a company building, causing him “a severe head injury with a stroke and contusions”, according to local reports. [He] passed away on the way to the hospital.
His fall has been investigated by the Taiwan police since, according to the family, Charles had no reason to commit suicide. The option of a homicide is being considered.
Also at: Tom's Hardware and PC Gamer.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 10, @02:20PM
Nuff said
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @02:27PM (3 children)
Yesterday the mayor of Seoul fell into a lake... or was he pushed? And the CEO of MSI falls from a building... or was he thrown? Seems like a lot of Chinamen are having health issues... is this somehow related to the Chinese liberation of Hong Kong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @02:55PM
“a severe head injury with a stroke and contusions”, according to local reports
Yeah... How many times did he fall out of the window?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @02:55PM
> Seems like a lot of Chinamen are having health issues
Sure are, but none of them are listed in your post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @02:57PM
They both may well have been suicides, but you have to wonder what happened to motivate them. What they knew, or were threatened with, and by whom...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday July 10, @02:31PM
Perhaps he couldn't deal with the fact that despite putting blue LEDs in everything, all anyone wants these days are stupid retarded ear-raping toy cell phones, and not actual computers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @02:57PM
Seven stories, that's some slip. Somebody put some friction tape on those stairs!
At least it wasn't a suicide, like Epstein's. *snicker*
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 10, @03:12PM
Will this delay shipment of their new motherboards?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 10, @03:31PM
WTF does a stroke have to do with severe head trauma? Are they trying to suggest that he suffered a stroke, which caused him to slip and fall?
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.