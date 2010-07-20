Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

T-Mobile Has Thousands More 5G Cities than Verizon and AT&T, Ookla Says

posted by martyb on Friday July 10, @06:25PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the join-the-band[width] dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

T-Mobile has thousands more 5G cities than Verizon and AT&T, Ookla says:

T-Mobile has almost 20 times more 5G cities than AT&T and Verizon combined, according to a new analytics report by Ookla. T-Mobile is sitting on 5,013 cities with 5G -- and that's before adding in the former 5G sites of Sprint after the carrier's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint -- while AT&T has 237 5G cities and Verizon has 39.

Verizon was by far the fastest in speeds, though, charting at a speed score of 870 in comparison to AT&T's 78 and T-Mobile's 64 in Ookla's report.

"Only T-Mobile is doing the hard work to deliver 5G coverage and performance. Sure, it would be easier to deliver blazing speeds in postage stamp-sized areas like Verizon, but our strategy is different," said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. "T-Mobile's strategy is built on delivering a meaningful 5G experience people can actually use."

There are now 5,164 cities across the US with 5G, according to Ookla.

Original Submission


«  Google Launches Open Usage Commons
T-Mobile Has Thousands More 5G Cities than Verizon and AT&T, Ookla Says | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.