Millennials drive for 8% fewer trips than older generations:
we surveyed 2,225 American adults of all ages. On average millennials drive for 8% fewer of their typical weekly trips than baby boomers or Gen Xers.
Moreover, this difference does not disappear when we control for demographic information, proving that millennial behavior is not just about being young, single and low-income. Instead, what distinguishes millennials are their attitudes.
Millennials are more pro-environment than previous generations and less likely to believe driving gives them independence. They also see driving as more dangerous and want a travel mode that offers side benefits such as exercise or the ability to read or use social media.
The generational difference has profound implications for auto manufacturers.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Saturday July 11, @04:32AM (1 child)
But what about when they get older? Are they going to move out of the city as well, and then need a car?
Seems like a possibility. Also 8% isn't particularly earth shattering.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday July 11, @05:24AM
Why should they think they need to move out of the city?
They likely know too little about how to live at country side, other than: large distances, poor internet connection, crappy coffee, the most intelligent conversation is about the weather and what the kids of that hillbilly are doing with their dicks (and the worst are discussions about the bible), a moden hospital is 100 miles away.
What's there for them?