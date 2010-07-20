from the toMAYto-toMAHto dept.
Detection of electrical signaling between tomato plants raises interesting questions:
UAH's [University of Alabama in Huntsville] Dr. Yuri Shtessel and Dr. Alexander Volkov, a professor of biochemistry at Oakwood University, coauthored a paper that used physical experiments and mathematical modeling to study transmission of electrical signals between tomato plants.
[...] "Dr. Volkov is a prominent scholar in biochemistry. Once, we were talking about the electrical signal propagation though the plant's stem and between the plants—plant communication—through the soil," Dr. Shtessel says. "I suggested building an equivalent electrical circuit and a corresponding mathematical model that describes these processes."
The mathematical modeling is based on ordinary and partial differential equations. Dr. Shtessel was in charge of building the models, running the simulations and generating the plots.
[...] Plants generate electric signals that propagate through their parts. When the roots of tomatoes are experimentally isolated from each other with an air gap, the electrical impedance of the gap is very large.
"The electrical signals won't go through this gap," Dr. Shtessel says. In that experiment, communication between plants via their roots was prevented, as was discovered by Dr. Volkov.
However, when the plants are living in common soil, experiments conducted by Dr. Volkov found that the ground impedance is not very large and they can communicate by passing electrical signals to each other through the Mycorrhizal network in the soil.
Maybe there is something to the "Tree of Souls" in Avatar?
Journal Reference:
Alexander G. Volkov et al. Underground electrotonic signal transmission between plants [open], Communicative & Integrative Biology (2020). (DOI: 10.1080/19420889.2020.1757207)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday July 11, @08:46AM
The original sci article is free access.
Unlike the phys.org FA, the sci one says (with my emphasis):
So far, nothing about the "Tree of Souls" in Avatar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @09:11AM
Heyyy sugar look at those big flowers you got there! I bet you gon make some nice juicy bubble fruits out of these baby. How about we call the bee and make’em tomatoes happen?