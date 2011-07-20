from the a-proton-and-a-neutron-walk-into-a-black-hole dept.
Scientists propose plan to determine if Planet Nine is a primordial black hole:
Dr. Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard, and Amir Siraj, a Harvard undergraduate student, have developed the new method to search for black holes in the outer solar system based on flares that result from the disruption of intercepted comets. The study suggests that the LSST[*] has the capability to find black holes by observing for accretion flares resulting from the impact of small Oort cloud objects.
"In the vicinity of a black hole, small bodies that approach it will melt as a result of heating from the background accretion of gas from the interstellar medium onto the black hole," said Siraj. "Once they melt, the small bodies are subject to tidal disruption by the black hole, followed by accretion from the tidally disrupted body onto the black hole." Loeb added, "Because black holes are intrinsically dark, the radiation that matter emits on its way to the mouth of the black hole is our only way to illuminate this dark environment."
[...] The upcoming LSST is expected to have the sensitivity required to detect accretion flares, while current technology isn't able to do so without guidance. "LSST has a wide field of view, covering the entire sky again and again, and searching for transient flares," said Loeb. "Other telescopes are good at pointing at a known target, but we do not know exactly where to look for Planet Nine. We only know the broad region in which it may reside." Siraj added, "LSST's ability to survey the sky twice per week is extremely valuable. In addition, its unprecedented depth will allow for the detection of flares resulting from relatively small impactors, which are more frequent than large ones."
[*] LSST:
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, previously referred to as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), is an astronomical observatory currently under construction in Chile. Its main task will be an astronomical survey, the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). The Rubin Observatory has a wide-field reflecting telescope with an 8.4-meter primary mirror that will photograph the entire available sky every few nights. The word synoptic is derived from the Greek words σύν (syn "together") and ὄψις (opsis "view"), and describes observations that give a broad view of a subject at a particular time. The observatory is named for Vera Rubin, an American astronomer who pioneered discoveries about galaxy rotation rates.
A. Siraj, A. Loeb. Searching for Black Holes in the Outer Solar System with LSST, https://arxiv.org/abs/2005.12280v2
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday July 11, @06:26PM
FFS, Planet 9 is Pluto [fyngyrz.com], IAU twits.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 11, @06:36PM
It could also just find any giant planets immediately after the survey begins, if they exist and are close enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @06:39PM (1 child)
At bottom, basically need to watch a line in the sky
https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/full_html/2016/03/aa28227-16/F6.html [aanda.org]
How hard can that be?
Maybe a preliminary starshot mission could look for it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 11, @06:59PM
I don't think Starchips could find it unless you accidentally aimed one right at the object. I'm guessing preliminary starchips would be propelled by much weaker lasers than the Proxima/Alpha Centauri proposal and take decades to travel hundreds of AU.
We should just see what Rubin, Subaru, and other telescopes come up with by 2022. And a future successor to Rubin should be made larger and put in space to survey for even fainter objects.
