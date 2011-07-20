from the can-we-still-buck-feta? dept.
Scrabble Association Bans Racial, Ethnic Slurs From Its Official Word List:
The word "slur" has a number of meanings in English, but the one that has concerned Scrabble aficionados and Hasbro, which owns the U.S. and Canadian trademark for the popular board game, means "a derogatory or insulting term applied to particular group of people."
On Wednesday, the North American Scrabble Players Association [(NASPA)] announced that derogatory language would be removed from the game's official word list.
The decision follows an online poll conducted by NASPA that elicited impassioned responses, the organization's CEO, John Chew, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Some members threatened to leave the association if a single word were removed; others threatened to leave the association if any offensive words remained," he said. "There were a lot of good and bad arguments on both sides."
NASPA's word list is used in competitive tournaments, which is different than the Merriam-Webster Official Scrabble Players Dictionary. Hasbro says it has worked to eliminate offensive words from the dictionary with every new printing of it.
[...] "One of our members asked what we were doing to reduce racial tensions in the U.S. and Canada," [Chew] said. "And then someone else asked 'what if we take the "N" word out of the lexicon, would that at least be a good start?' "
A discussion and the online poll ensued and NASPA's advisory board ultimately voted to remove 236 words from the list, Chew said. Words that are potentially offensive but are not considered slurs — such as those for parts of the body — remain, he said.
The association's CEO John Chew said in a statement on Wednesday that Scrabble brings together a wide range of people and the association needs to do more to be inclusive.
"As people have said across the spectrum of responses, removing slurs is the very least that we can do to make our association more inclusive," Chew said. "I will be reaching out to the community for suggestions in coming months, and look forward to working with everyone to make our community a larger and happier one."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Sunday July 12, @11:10AM (2 children)
Excluding words people find offensive from Scrabble is not going to meaningfully improve anything.
It's a feel-good measure that says, "We need to put ourselves in the news with some free advertising. This token gesture ought to do it." Sure enough, news outlets took the bait and here's the free ad.
Besides, if you want a comprehensive word list you should use one of those "unabridged" dictionaries that are about eight inches thick. That'll teach your opponents some new words!
(Score: 2) by zoward on Sunday July 12, @11:16AM
At one point my wife and I used to get together with a couple that were obsessed with Scrabble. While we consistently lost to them, I learned more words from those play sessions than at any other time in my life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:23AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:14AM (1 child)
This is the list of removed words:
B*M
B*TTY
P*X
KN*CKERS
W**-W**
SEMPRINI
The list, printed in a large font, will be posted in a prominent place in every tournament, so that players may know not to use any of these words.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Booga1 on Sunday July 12, @11:17AM
Whew! I thought they were going to remove words that used Q or Z. Crisis averted!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:31AM
https://scrabble.wonderhowto.com/news/controversy-changed-scrabble-0114722/ [wonderhowto.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:35AM (1 child)
Not that it will help in the long run. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultural_Revolution [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:50AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @11:41AM
"It's a beautiful thing, the destruction of words"
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday July 12, @11:42AM
lots of contention and heated debate [slate.com]
The international word lists (owned by Matell [wikipedia.org] outside the US and Canada) have not been updated, so tournaments are going to be tricky after September.
