YouTube creators in the company’s Partner Program can earn money a bunch of different ways — through advertising, subscriptions, donations, live-streaming features, and YouTube Premium revenue. There are a lot of variables, and now YouTube is finally gathering all of those numbers in one place and giving that information to creators in the form of a new monetization metric called RPM.

RPM, or revenue per mille, is a take on the standard metric YouTube creators already use referred to as CPM, or cost per mille (sometimes referred to as cost per thousand). Although the two sound similar, they do two different things. RPM is much more useful for creators who are trying to grow their channels and figure out where their monthly income is coming from.

CPM measures the cost of every 1,000 ad impressions before YouTube takes its share of revenue, but RPM shows a creator’s total revenue (both from ads and other monetization areas) after YouTube takes the cut. This doesn’t represent a change to how much creators are making. Rather, it helps creators better understand where they’re making their money and how the revenue share breaks down.

[...] Basically, if CPM is an advertiser-focused metric, RPM is tailor-made for creators. For example, RPM includes the total number of video views, including videos that weren’t monetized. This is designed to show creators how much they might be missing out on revenue-wise from videos that generate views but aren’t eligible for monetization and changes they can make to ensure future videos are monetized.