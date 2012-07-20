from the money-pit-on-wheels dept.
The Most and Least Expensive Cars to Maintain
The most expensive thing most Americans own, after their house, is their car. On average, Americans spend 5% of their income on purchasing a car. Another 5% goes towards ongoing maintenance and insurance costs.
But not every car costs the same to keep it running. And different cars have varying risks of leaving their drivers suddenly immobilized.
At YourMechanic, we have a massive dataset of the make and model of the cars we have serviced and the type of maintenance done. We decided to use our data to understand which cars break down the most and have the highest maintenance costs. We also looked into which types of maintenance are most common to certain cars.
Which Car Brands Cost the Most to Maintain?
Based on estimates of total car maintenance over 10 years
Rank Car-Brand Cost 1 BMW $17,800 2 Mercedes-Benz $12,900 3 Cadillac $12,500 4 Volvo $12,500 5 Audi $12,400 6 Saturn $12,400 7 Mercury $12,000 8 Pontiac $11,800 9 Chrysler $10,600 10 Dodge $10,600 11 Acura $9,800 12 Infiniti $9,300 13 Ford $9,100 14 Kia $8,800 15 Land Rover $8,800 16 Chevrolet $8,800 17 Buick $8,600 18 Jeep $8,300 19 Subaru $8,200 20 Hyundai $8,200 21 GMC $7,800 22 Volkswagen $7,800 23 Nissan $7,600 24 Mazda $7,500 25 Mini $7,500 26 Mitsubishi $7,400 27 Honda $7,200 28 Lexus $7,000 29 Scion $6,400 30 Toyota $5,500
What has been your experience in this regard ?
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Monday July 13, @10:01AM (2 children)
I feel like Chrysler/Dodge should be higher. Fiat has ruined those brands and they're the junkiest vehicles on the road right now. They should at least be above Pontiac and Mercury. Jeep should definitely be higher too, since they're being ruined by the same people. Not long ago I worked on a Jeep Wrangler that had 68,000 miles and had never been driven off road. It needed all 4 ball joints replaced. That's ridiculous.
Toyota and Honda are definitely the best and most reliable vehicles on the road right now. They may be a bit pricey when initially purchased, but maintenance and total cost of ownership are lower. Resale values are higher too.
No surprise BMW and Benz are at the top, those things are money pits. Interesting that Jaguar is missing from the list, I'm sure they'd be near if not at the top. However Land Rover was included and they're owned by Jaguar.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:06AM
I find it somewhat comforting (with respect to my prejudices) that japanese-made cars are towards the bottom. Prejudices seem to correlate well with facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:34AM
>> Interesting that Jaguar is missing from the list,
The reason is that the list is based on completed repairs, and they're still waiting for parts for the Jaguar.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Monday July 13, @10:11AM (2 children)
Maintenance Costs: $0.00.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:38AM
So you haven't crashed into a police car yet... nice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:45AM
That's nice. Please report back in another 8 years, and make sure you include ALL costs associated with maintaining it. If you upgraded your status symbol before then, you lose! ROI is only better if you keep it a very long time, which most people simply can't do. You also didn't indicate whether your house has solar panels and a battery unit, those respective costs and whether you plan to stay where you live indefinitely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:13AM (1 child)
Don't seem Peugeot in that list. Isn't it sold in the US?
I wonder how that list is comparable/different to, for example, Europe.
Another question is about parts being imported (BMW/Mercedes-Benz?), import taxes, etc. vs. local brands? How much does the import process make up the costs?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday July 13, @10:39AM
I'm also assuming this is averaged out across all owners they have data for, but you'd also need to allow for personal circumstance. Someone driving less than 10K/year on mostly school and shopping runs over smooth roads is going to have a lot less wear and tear than someone at the other extreme doing over 100K/year and bouncing over rural roads that are riddled with potholes, and might not even be paved at all. It would be really useful to see those numbers broken out into a few stereotypical classes of driver - although I guess it's already pretty clear why so many taxi drivers prefer Toyota.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Monday July 13, @10:53AM
About a decade ago I read Roundel magazine and kept seeing letters from people who were puzzled by BMW's decision to remove the oil dipstick and require special tools to replace the friggin battery. Or they were lamenting the lack of spare tire or another expensive fuel pump failure. I think it was their tech writer Mike Miller who compared a huge tapered-roller bearing from the rear end of a 2600lb 325e, with the equivalent but much wimpier bearing from the latest models at that time which were also 1000lbs heavier. Letters from other people who had paid good money for a newer BMW and were satisfied with it asked for an end to the whining :)
The 7 series, the V8s and V12s, and the M engines were always known to have higher maintenance cost. But it looks like BMW has problems across the board these days.
Oh, and BTW... dual-mass flywheels suck too.