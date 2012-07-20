Stories
The Most and Least Expensive Cars to Maintain

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 13, @09:44AM
AnonTechie writes:

The most expensive thing most Americans own, after their house, is their car. On average, Americans spend 5% of their income on purchasing a car. Another 5% goes towards ongoing maintenance and insurance costs.

But not every car costs the same to keep it running. And different cars have varying risks of leaving their drivers suddenly immobilized.

At YourMechanic, we have a massive dataset of the make and model of the cars we have serviced and the type of maintenance done. We decided to use our data to understand which cars break down the most and have the highest maintenance costs. We also looked into which types of maintenance are most common to certain cars.

Which Car Brands Cost the Most to Maintain?
Based on estimates of total car maintenance over 10 years

RankCar-BrandCost
1BMW$17,800
2Mercedes-Benz$12,900
3Cadillac$12,500
4Volvo$12,500
5Audi$12,400
6Saturn$12,400
7Mercury$12,000
8Pontiac$11,800
9Chrysler$10,600
10Dodge$10,600
11Acura$9,800
12Infiniti$9,300
13Ford$9,100
14Kia$8,800
15Land Rover$8,800
16Chevrolet$8,800
17Buick$8,600
18Jeep$8,300
19Subaru$8,200
20Hyundai$8,200
21GMC$7,800
22Volkswagen$7,800
23Nissan$7,600
24Mazda$7,500
25Mini$7,500
26Mitsubishi$7,400
27Honda$7,200
28Lexus$7,000
29Scion$6,400
30Toyota$5,500

What has been your experience in this regard ?

  • (Score: 2) by fliptop on Monday July 13, @10:01AM (2 children)

    by fliptop (1666) on Monday July 13, @10:01AM (#1020202) Journal

    I feel like Chrysler/Dodge should be higher. Fiat has ruined those brands and they're the junkiest vehicles on the road right now. They should at least be above Pontiac and Mercury. Jeep should definitely be higher too, since they're being ruined by the same people. Not long ago I worked on a Jeep Wrangler that had 68,000 miles and had never been driven off road. It needed all 4 ball joints replaced. That's ridiculous.

    Toyota and Honda are definitely the best and most reliable vehicles on the road right now. They may be a bit pricey when initially purchased, but maintenance and total cost of ownership are lower. Resale values are higher too.

    No surprise BMW and Benz are at the top, those things are money pits. Interesting that Jaguar is missing from the list, I'm sure they'd be near if not at the top. However Land Rover was included and they're owned by Jaguar.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:06AM (#1020204)

      I find it somewhat comforting (with respect to my prejudices) that japanese-made cars are towards the bottom. Prejudices seem to correlate well with facts.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:34AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:34AM (#1020209)

      >> Interesting that Jaguar is missing from the list,

      The reason is that the list is based on completed repairs, and they're still waiting for parts for the Jaguar.

  • (Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Monday July 13, @10:11AM (2 children)

    by jimbrooking (3465) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @10:11AM (#1020205)

    Maintenance Costs: $0.00.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:38AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:38AM (#1020211)

      So you haven't crashed into a police car yet... nice.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:45AM (#1020215)

      That's nice. Please report back in another 8 years, and make sure you include ALL costs associated with maintaining it. If you upgraded your status symbol before then, you lose! ROI is only better if you keep it a very long time, which most people simply can't do. You also didn't indicate whether your house has solar panels and a battery unit, those respective costs and whether you plan to stay where you live indefinitely.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:13AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @10:13AM (#1020206)

    Don't seem Peugeot in that list. Isn't it sold in the US?

    I wonder how that list is comparable/different to, for example, Europe.
    Another question is about parts being imported (BMW/Mercedes-Benz?), import taxes, etc. vs. local brands? How much does the import process make up the costs?

    • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday July 13, @10:39AM

      by zocalo (302) on Monday July 13, @10:39AM (#1020212)
      The age of the car is also typically going to be a key factor, e.g. how those costs are distributed across the quoted 10-years (which TFA states is from new). If you are buying new, or nearly new, and regularly upgrade then a lot of maintenance is going to covered under warranties or the expected lifetime of expensive components that might not need looking at until the car gets older than your period of ownership; e.g. catalytic converters. I do this, and according to my accounting software my total outlay on maintenance (e.g. not including road tax, fuel, etc.) for my BMWs over the last 10 years is approx. £3,250, for instance, although that does include one I bought with 2.5 years of servicing costs out of a three year cover period included, so £5,000 is probably more realistic.

      I'm also assuming this is averaged out across all owners they have data for, but you'd also need to allow for personal circumstance. Someone driving less than 10K/year on mostly school and shopping runs over smooth roads is going to have a lot less wear and tear than someone at the other extreme doing over 100K/year and bouncing over rural roads that are riddled with potholes, and might not even be paved at all. It would be really useful to see those numbers broken out into a few stereotypical classes of driver - although I guess it's already pretty clear why so many taxi drivers prefer Toyota.
  • (Score: 2) by shortscreen on Monday July 13, @10:53AM

    by shortscreen (2252) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @10:53AM (#1020219) Journal

    About a decade ago I read Roundel magazine and kept seeing letters from people who were puzzled by BMW's decision to remove the oil dipstick and require special tools to replace the friggin battery. Or they were lamenting the lack of spare tire or another expensive fuel pump failure. I think it was their tech writer Mike Miller who compared a huge tapered-roller bearing from the rear end of a 2600lb 325e, with the equivalent but much wimpier bearing from the latest models at that time which were also 1000lbs heavier. Letters from other people who had paid good money for a newer BMW and were satisfied with it asked for an end to the whining :)

    The 7 series, the V8s and V12s, and the M engines were always known to have higher maintenance cost. But it looks like BMW has problems across the board these days.

    Oh, and BTW... dual-mass flywheels suck too.

