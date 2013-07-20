Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Debate over "Irregardless" -- is it a Word?

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 13, @11:53AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the First-to-Fall dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.npr.org/2020/07/06/887540598/the-debate-over-the-word-irregardless-is-it-a-word

All right. Let's settle something here. The word irregardless - is it a word or is it not a word? Well, this is a debate that Merriam-Webster is now weighing in on in a tweet saying that it is, in fact, a word. And that has led to a whole lot of reaction online.

Merriam-Webster has confirmed that "irregardless" is a word in the dictionary, despite concerns from teachers that it is not.

So fellow Soylentils, irregardless of my opinion, what do your think?

See Also:
Is 'Irregardless' a Real Word?
Definition of irregardless

Original Submission


«  The Most and Least Expensive Cars to Maintain
The Debate over "Irregardless" -- is it a Word? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday July 13, @12:02PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @12:02PM (#1020245) Journal

    regardless of the outcome.

    --
    Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 13, @12:18PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday July 13, @12:18PM (#1020248)

    Webster observes usage patterns. Irregardless of the idiocy of covfete, if enough people use it with a commonly understood meaning - it, too will become a word.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 13, @12:23PM

    by VLM (445) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @12:23PM (#1020251)

    Merriam-Webster

    They can TRY an authoritarian flex either for or against, but if they have no actual influence or power....

(1)