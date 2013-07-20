from the First-to-Fall dept.
All right. Let's settle something here. The word irregardless - is it a word or is it not a word? Well, this is a debate that Merriam-Webster is now weighing in on in a tweet saying that it is, in fact, a word. And that has led to a whole lot of reaction online.
Merriam-Webster has confirmed that "irregardless" is a word in the dictionary, despite concerns from teachers that it is not.
So fellow Soylentils, irregardless of my opinion, what do your think?
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday July 13, @12:02PM
regardless of the outcome.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 13, @12:18PM
Webster observes usage patterns. Irregardless of the idiocy of covfete, if enough people use it with a commonly understood meaning - it, too will become a word.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday July 13, @12:23PM
They can TRY an authoritarian flex either for or against, but if they have no actual influence or power....