A Melbourne web app developer claims failings in the Government's COVID-19 tracking app have "dangerously exposed" him and his 15 staff to the wildly infectious disease.

Anushka Banbara said he and all of his workers were forced to get tested for coronavirus immediately when one of his employees came into close contact with a positive case on June 25.

Mr Banbara said his staff member was out for dinner with two others at a Caulfield restaurant for more than an hour.

"The next day my worker was told by one of his dinner guests there had been a positive case at his gym and he needed to be tested for COVID-19. That person and then my staff member tested positive," he said.

In that time, Mr Banbara's team had worked together in their Clayton office, but no one else tested positive.

[...] But Mr Banbara said he and none of his staff had been contacted by any health authorities.

"We have all been together for longer than 15 minutes and all had the tracking app, but still to this day we have had no communication from the government or the contact tracking team," he said.

"We work in a tech space so we trust the technology will work but instead we've been put at risk by this app, which was promised to work, but clearly doesn't."

[...] A government official admitted in May that the app doesn't work properly for iPhone users and its effectiveness "progressively deteriorates" the longer it is not open.