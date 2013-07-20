from the better-than-nothing? dept.
Proof virus tracking app doesn't work:
A Melbourne web app developer claims failings in the Government's COVID-19 tracking app have "dangerously exposed" him and his 15 staff to the wildly infectious disease.
Anushka Banbara said he and all of his workers were forced to get tested for coronavirus immediately when one of his employees came into close contact with a positive case on June 25.
Mr Banbara said his staff member was out for dinner with two others at a Caulfield restaurant for more than an hour.
"The next day my worker was told by one of his dinner guests there had been a positive case at his gym and he needed to be tested for COVID-19. That person and then my staff member tested positive," he said.
In that time, Mr Banbara's team had worked together in their Clayton office, but no one else tested positive.
[...] But Mr Banbara said he and none of his staff had been contacted by any health authorities.
"We have all been together for longer than 15 minutes and all had the tracking app, but still to this day we have had no communication from the government or the contact tracking team," he said.
"We work in a tech space so we trust the technology will work but instead we've been put at risk by this app, which was promised to work, but clearly doesn't."
[...] A government official admitted in May that the app doesn't work properly for iPhone users and its effectiveness "progressively deteriorates" the longer it is not open.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @06:40PM
That's because the government prioritizes contacting rich white people. Excitable Indian web developers seeking publicity are pretty far down on the list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @06:41PM (1 child)
They must not have been working in tech for too many months then. Or maybe they work in tech, just not in computing?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 13, @07:22PM
Tech is a pretty meaningless term nowadays. The guy who uses soap and water to clean our molds is a "mold tech". For the word to mean anything at all, it needs some descriptive terms attached.
Managment titles are following the same route, in some places. There is a Mickey D's near here. The - uhhh - "manager" only hires his friends. All of his friends get a "manager" title. That means there is a manager in charge of cleaning the lady's room, and another manager in charge of cleaning the men's room. Yet another manager is in charge of cleaning the parking lot, and other in charge of dining room cleanliness. There's no one left, except the burger tech who operates the hi-tech grill!
