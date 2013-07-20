Google is trying to make it a little harder for a determined stalker to spy remotely on their spouse, partner, or ex by prohibiting advertising for stalkerware apps on its services—with one giant loophole.

The search giant updated its advertising policy to say that effective August 11, the company will no longer allow "the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization." Notably, the ban does not include private investigation services or apps and services designed for parents to track or monitor their minor children.

[...] The popularity of "dual use" apps, as described by the study, also effectively makes Google's ban on stalkerware ads toothless, as many tracking apps already claim to have a legitimate use for parents or investigators.