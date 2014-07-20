Today Analog Devices has announced that it will be acquiring Maxim Integrated in a transaction estimated at $21bn. The combined company value is said to end up being valued at $68bn, creating a significant player in the analog IC market.

Analog Devices are most popularly known by their signal processing discrete ICs, such as amplifiers, ADCs and DACs, although their product portfolio extends to a very wide range of other designs.

Maxim Integrated is most popularly known by their power management ICs as well as sensors. For example, they have been the main battery PMIC (And until recent years, a lot of other phone-centric PMICs) provider for Samsung mobile devices for the better part of the last decade.