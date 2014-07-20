At age 94, Mae Krier is back on the front lines — hard at work, helping her country.

One of the nation's original "Rosie the Riveters" employed by Boeing in Seattle during World War II, she built B-17 and B-29 bombers to help support the war effort decades ago.

Now she's fighting a different war, as her still nimble fingers turn out face masks to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"People say to me, "You helped win WWII and now you are helping our country win this battle over this virus. These are nice things to hear," Krier said.

She makes the mask like the red polka dot bandanas she also makes to remind people of the Rosies, those women who toiled in manufacturing plants with their heads wrapped in bandanas so their hair wouldn't get tangled in the machinery they used to make supplies for the military serving overseas.

They were depicted by a World War II era poster of "Rosie the Riveter" created by J. Howard Miller in 1943.