from the riveting-drama dept.
Original 'Rosie the Riveter' makes masks to fight COVID-19:
At age 94, Mae Krier is back on the front lines — hard at work, helping her country.
One of the nation's original "Rosie the Riveters" employed by Boeing in Seattle during World War II, she built B-17 and B-29 bombers to help support the war effort decades ago.
Now she's fighting a different war, as her still nimble fingers turn out face masks to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.
"People say to me, "You helped win WWII and now you are helping our country win this battle over this virus. These are nice things to hear," Krier said.
She makes the mask like the red polka dot bandanas she also makes to remind people of the Rosies, those women who toiled in manufacturing plants with their heads wrapped in bandanas so their hair wouldn't get tangled in the machinery they used to make supplies for the military serving overseas.
They were depicted by a World War II era poster of "Rosie the Riveter" created by J. Howard Miller in 1943.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @04:25PM
Back when Boeing made airplanes to kill Germans, not its own passengers.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @04:31PM
Thanks boomer :D
Oh wait, she is the mother of boomers. Here I thought I was gonna have a positive use for the boomer label.
Learn something from yer parents ya whiny boomies!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday July 14, @05:05PM (2 children)
Only in the United States. Where we have the worst numbers. The nation that no other nation wants to accept people from without a 14 day quarantine.
The only nation with a continuous stream of health and science disinformation, from the highest levels.
You can make a mask. But you can't convince people it's a good idea to wear it.
"Put not your faith in parenthesis, nor trust in dotted pears." -- speech therapist
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @05:12PM (1 child)
How could it not become political?
There is no hard science with which to prove or disprove that mask-wearing makes a difference in slowing down the spread of Cooties-19. It's basically all guesswork, hunches, speculation, and anecdotal observations.
In the absence of hard science, we have no choice but to fall back on things like personal risk assessment, our level of trust (or lack thereof) in government officials and the media, and the importance of freedom -- things that are clearly shaped by our political views.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday July 14, @05:16PM
> There is no hard science
There is, however, evidence-based decision making, and risk-aversion.
1. The cost of wearing a mask is low.
2. The risk that going without a mask will cause someone to get ill is, in fact, rather low; but non-zero.
3. The impact of someone getting ill is rather high.
So it's obvious - wear a mask.