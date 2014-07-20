Stories
Microsoft is Dropping PHP Support From Windows

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 14, @10:49PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Microsoft is dropping PHP support from Windows:

PHP 8.0 is due for release in November, but when this major new version appears Windows will not support it.

The company says that bug fixes and security patches will continue to be released for the lifecycles of PHP versions 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4. But when the latest version is released later this year, Microsoft will "not [...] be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond".

[...] No reason has been given for the decision, but it is likely to be down to number of users.

Also At:
Microsoft will not support PHP 8.0 for Windows in 'any capacity'
Microsoft: We're pulling the plug on Windows builds of programming language PHP

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @11:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @11:00PM (#1021539)

    PHP, the millenial version of Perl, but even less useful.

    Hate them both. Death is too good for both of them.

