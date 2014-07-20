from the like-a-hot-potato dept.
Microsoft is dropping PHP support from Windows:
PHP 8.0 is due for release in November, but when this major new version appears Windows will not support it.
The company says that bug fixes and security patches will continue to be released for the lifecycles of PHP versions 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4. But when the latest version is released later this year, Microsoft will "not [...] be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond".
[...] No reason has been given for the decision, but it is likely to be down to number of users.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 14, @11:00PM
PHP, the millenial version of Perl, but even less useful.
Hate them both. Death is too good for both of them.